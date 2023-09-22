How to get to Icecrown Citadel in World of Warcraft

It’s official: Icecrown Citadel has a release date in World of Warcraft Wrath of the Lich King Classic. Perhaps the most iconic raid in all of WoW’s near-20-year history, Icecrown Citadel (ICC), will be re-released on Classic Wrath servers on Oct. 12, just a few days after the launch of WotLK phase four on Oct. 10.

If you’ve ever farmed ICC on retail WoW servers in hopes of getting the dice to roll in favor of an Invincible drop, you should have the route to the raid memorized like the back of your hand. But just in case you’re heading there for the first time (or need a quick refresher), here’s how to get to Icecrown Citadel in WoW Wrath Classic.

Where is the entrance to Icecrown Citadel in WoW Wrath Classic?

It’s finally time to enter ICC and fight the Lich King. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Like almost all of the activities you’ve completed in Wrath Classic to this point, the journey to Icecrown Citadel begins in Dalaran. The entrance to ICC can be found west of the floating city, and to get there, you can hop on your flying mount and quickly cruise to the citadel (provided you have Cold Weather Flying trained).

Alternatively, you can fly to Icecrown Citadel from other points of interest, including the Argent Tournament Grounds, which are in the northern part of the zone, or Wyrmrest Temple, which is a bit further south in Dragonblight. But Dalaran is going to be the most convenient starting point.

Considering you can literally see the Spire of Icecrown Citadel from Dalaran, it shouldn’t be too hard to reach the raid. Fly west out of the city through the Violet Citadel subzone of Dalaran until you reach Icecrown. Once in the new zone, head to coordinates [53, 85]. There, you’ll find the exterior corridor that leads into the raid.

Most of the gear vendors and NPCs of interest related to ICC are going to be inside the instance, so you’re going to have to zone through the raid’s portal to speak to them.

