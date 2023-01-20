How to complete Argent Tournament in WoW Wrath of the Lich King Classic

World of Warcraft Wrath of the Lich King has launched phase two, returning players to the Argent Tournament grounds. The Argent Tournament sees players attempt to win favor with their factions and the Argent Crusade itself, rising from the ranks of an Aspirant to a Crusader.

The Argent Tournament has various benefits for players. The daily quests around the tournament grounds grant substantial gold, experience, and reputation with your chosen city. Ranking up to the Crusader rank also grants players access to high-value gear. There are also several game modes unique to the Argent Tournament, most notably jousting.

The purpose of the expansion’s penultimate event is not expressly clear whenever you initially step onto the Argent Tournament, as the grounds are open with a wide array of quests and opportunities players may not yet be aware of. If you are looking to emerge as an Argent Crusader, this is what you need to do.

How the Argent Tournament in WoW works

To quickly summarize, players in the Argent Tournament must complete daily quests in order to increase their rank to become a representative of your character’s faction. Each rank unlocks a new tier of quests and rewards. The ranks are Aspirant, Valiant, Champion, and Crusader.

Whenever you first enter the Argent Tournament, players will be rankless. In order to earn the first rank, Aspirant, players must speak with either the Silver Covenant or Sunreaver NPC depending on your faction. From here, players will need to grind 15 Aspirant’s Seals and complete one final quest to level up to Valiant.

Screenshot via Dot Esports

Once you have achieved the Valiant rank, players will have to repeat this process to reach Champion, only now requiring players to collect 25 Valiant Seals. The Champion rank unlocks the first exclusive vendors for players and also gives access to the entirety of the Black Knight questline.

The jump form Champion to Crusader is undoubtedly the step that requires the most grinding. To reach this rank, players must reach the Champion rank with all five cities in their faction. For instance, if you are a Horde player, you must complete the above steps for Orgrimmar, Darkspear, The Undercity, Thunder Bluff, and Silvermoon City. Players must also reach exalted with the Argent Crusade, which can be done by completing quests both on the Argent Tournament grounds and around Icecrown.

Completing these steps will earn players the Exalted Argent Champion of the Alliance/Horde achievement as well as the Crusader title. This final tier unlocks several new daily quests as well as important vendors.