How to get to Trial of the Champion in WoW Wrath of the Lich King Classic

The Trial of the Champion is the newest dungeon coming to WoW: Wrath of the Lich King Classic in phase three. The dungeon pits the greatest champions of Azeroth in several duels and tests that prove whether they are worthy enough of taking on the Lich King.

Unlike many other dungeons in WoW’s history, the Trial of the Champion is a single-room instance that takes place in the same arena the whole way through. There is no need to traverse through a traditional dungeon’s layout, and there are very few trash mobs to fight throughout the course of the instance.

The dungeon will be significantly useful for players looking to get ahead of the gearing-up and get up-to-date with all of the newest content coming in the third phase of Wrath Classic. Here’s how to get to the Trial of the Champion dungeon, as well as where you can locate it within the Argent Tournament Grounds.

Trial of the Champion entrance location in WoW Wrath Classic

The entrance to the Trial of the Champion can be found on the Northern side of the Argent Tournament Grounds in Icecrown. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The entrance to the Trial of the Champion can be located in the Argent Tournament Grounds in Northeastern Icecrown. The portal for the five-player dungeon is on the north side of the Tournament Ground complex and can be located at coordinates [74, 20].

There are two instance portals in the Argent Tournament Grounds: one for the Trial of the Champion and another for the Trial of the Crusader. Make sure you enter the portal on the north side of the area; the one on the east side is for the Trial of the Crusader raid and it cannot be entered unless you’re a member of a raid group.

The biggest distinguishing factor between the two portals is that one is purple and the other is light green. You’ll want to head to the one that’s purple for the Trial of the Champion instance.

