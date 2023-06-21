How to start and complete the Breakfast Of Champions quest in WoW Wrath of the Lich King Classic

World of Warcraft Wrath of the Lich King Classic phase three is finally here, bringing back the Argent Tournament. This precursor to the climatic Icecrown Citadel raid features not only the fan-favorite dungeon and raid but also plenty of quests. Breakfast of Champions is just one of the many quests you can fulfill.

In the Argent Tournament, you can complete quests that increase your standing with your faction and allied cities. As you rise from Aspirant to Crusader, more and more quests and activities will become available to you.

Breakfast of Champions is a quest that will require you to grind some reputation before you can even begin. If you are looking to complete Breakfast of Champions in World of Warcraft Wrath of the Lich King Classic, this is what you will need to know.

How to unlock Breakfast of Champions in WoW WotLK Classic

In order to access the Breakfast of Champions quest, you will first need to meet two reputation-based prerequisites. First, you will need to be exalted with the Sunreavers faction. This can be done by completing quests for the Blood Elves anywhere around Azeroth.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Next, you will also need to become a champion for one your faction’s home cities. You can do this by completing quests and daily quests around the Argent Tournament grounds.

Related: WoW Wrath of the Lich King Classic Phase 3 patch notes

Once you have met these two criteria, you can pick up this quest from Tylos Dawnrunner. This Blood Elf quest giver will give out one of three quests per day, with one being the Breakfast of Champions.

How to complete Breakfast of Champions in WoW WotLK Classic

Now that you have the quest, you will need to complete Breakfast of Champions by acquiring four Jormungar Egg Sacs. You may remember Jormungars as the giant snowworms that appear throughout Northrend.

You can find a large gathering of Jormungar here | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Though there are several different locations to which you can venture to find Jormungars, I have had the most success by farming Egg Sacs near The Foot Steppes in The Storm Peaks. This area is also still relatively close to the Argent Tournament grounds, making your journey back and forth relatively painless.

The Egg Sacs have a high drop percentage, so do not expect to be around this area for too long. After gathering four Egg Sacs from the Jormungar, return to Tylos and collect your reward.

About the author