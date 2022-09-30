WoW Wrath of the Lich King Classic dual spec guide

World of Warcraft is an all-encompassing MMORPG that stresses the value of slow-burning storytelling and buildups, immersive gameplay with a heavy focus on character players, challenging PvE scenarios, and unpredictable PvP. While the intricate storyline that slowly reveals itself over the course of expansions enchants players and makes them feel invested, both PvE and PvP environments leave enough room for players to be creative and innovative with their tactics. Still, the immersive gameplay is the foundation of WoW because it involves your character player, class feel and fantasy, and affects the altogether experience of the game.

Your class in WoW isn’t simply defined by its role, but the classes are defined by their unique spells, group and raid utility, and specializations. Specializations in Classic WoW are not clear cut, but you can rather combine talents from different trees and design a fully unique spec. On top of that, you have the freedom to change your specialization as much as you would like. Although this sounds exciting, each respec costs increasingly more gold, with the cap being 50 gold.

So, in Wrath of the Lich King Classic, Blizzard Entertainment designed the dual spec system to lower the rising costs of respecs. As the name suggests, dual spec, once activated, allows you to switch between two specializations without any cost. So, it would be an understatement to say that dual spec will play a big role in WOTLK Classic since it saves you a lot of money and allows you to switch between specializations easily. Since it will be such a big deal during WOTLK Classic, here are the ins and outs of dual spec.

What is dual spec

Dual specialization, or dual spec for short, is a newly introduced system that, once activated, supports your character having two simultaneous specializations. Although you can freely choose between two ready-made specializations, you can have only one active specialization. Changing your specialization takes five seconds and it resets all your resources, including mana, Holy Power, Rune Power, and Rage, to zero. So, it’s highly advised to swap specializations before you make your way to a raid, dungeon, or the wide world.

Why is dual spec important

Dual specialization is fully optional that simply gives the community quality-of-life feature to switch between specializations cost-free. Still, the value it provides can’t be disregarded easily. Not only can hybrid classes like Shamans and Warriors switch between DPS spec and healing tanking spec, but they can also switch between open-world and dungeon/raid build. On top of that, PvPers, especially those dabbling in both battlegrounds and arenas, can opt for PvP-oriented talents that are otherwise useless in PvE content.

How to unlock dual spec

To unlock dual spec you’ll need to be at least level 40. Since WOTLK Classic players easily meet this criterion, there’s still the fee of 1000 gold you need to pay to unlock dual spec. Once you’ve reached level 40 and have 1000 gold just lying around, visit any class trainer and purchase the dual spec. Then, you’ll have to set up both your primary and secondary specialization, and, once happy with the result, lock them. Once you lock your specializations, you can still respec, but it will cost you the usual price of minimally one gold.