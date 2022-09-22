Leveling in World of Warcraft Classic is a time-consuming and oftentimes even tedious process of establishing yourself as an Azeroth iconic hero that can put the betrayers, usurpers, and even corrupted gods out of their misery and save the day. Since there’s no avoiding this essential WoW experience to reach your fullest potential, approaching the leveling with a detailed plan is easily the best habit you can possibly have.

The internet is teeming with the best class-specific guides and routes that target decreasing downtime between mobs, skipping lengthy XP-wasting quests, and revealing the best routes that min-max experience gains. Even though these min-maxing guides absolutely have their value and role in the WoW races to the world first, average WoW players normally love to fully experience the charms of leveling while still not dragging it out.

So, to pace your leveling ideally and help you discover your optimal route, here’s a Wrath of the Lich King Classic leveling guide that covers the best leveling zones for each level, dungeons you should pay a visit to, alternative leveling methods, and lastly, bonus tips and tricks.

How to level up fast in WoW Wraith of the Lich King Classic

Classic era

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

1-12

Zones: staring zones – Dun Morogh, Elwynn Forest, Teldrassil, Durotar, Mulgore, Tirisfal Glades, Eversong Woods, or Ammen Vale

Dungeons: There are no level-appropriate dungeons.

12-19

Zones: The Barrens, Ghostlands, Silverpine Forest, or Westfall

Dungeons: Deadmines and Ragefire Chasm

19-24

Zones: Redridge Mountains, Ashenvale, The Barrens

Dungeons: Shadowfang Keep

24-29

Zones: Stonetalon Mountains, Ashenvale, Duskwood, Wetlands, Hillsbrad Foothills

Dungeons: The Stockade and Blackfathom Deeps

29-34

Zones: Hillsbrad Foothills, Thousand Needles, Alterac Mountains, Desolace

Dungeons: Gnomeregan, Razorfen Kraul, Scarlet Monastery: Graveyard

34-40

Zones: Stranglethorn Vale, Dustwallow Marsh, Badlands, Dustwallow Marsh,

Dungeons: Scarlet Monastery: Armory, Scarlet Monastery: Library, Scarlet Monastery: Cathedral, and Razorfen Downs

40-50

Zones: Feralas, Tanaris, Hinterlands, Swamp of Sorrows, Searing Gorge

Dungeons: Uldaman, Zul’Farrak, and Maraudon

50-55

Zones: Azshara, Blasted Lands, Un’goro Crater, Burning Steppes, and Felwood

Dungeons: The Temple of Atal’Hakkar

55-60

Zones: Western Plaguelands, Eastern Plaguelands, Winterspring, Deadwind Pass, and Silithus

Dungeons: Blackrock Depths, Blackrock Spire, Scholomance, Stratholme, and Dire Maul

TBC era

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

60-62

Zones: Hellfire Peninsula

Dungeons: Hellfire Ramparts and The Blood Furnace

62-64

Zones: Zangarmarsh

Dungeons: The Slave Pens and The Underbog,

64-66

Zones: Terokkar Forest

Dungeons: Mana-Tombs and Auchenai Crypts

66-68

Zones: Nagrand

Dungeons: Sethekk Halls and Old Hillsbrad Foothills

68-70

Zones: Blade’s Edge

Dungeons: The Shattered Halls, The Steamvault, Shadow Labyrinth, The Black Morass, The Botanica, The Mechanar, The Arcatraz, and Magisters’ Terrace

WOTLK era

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

70-72

Zones: Borean Tundra and Howling Fjord

Dungeons: Utgarde Keep and The Nexus

72-74

Zones: Dragonblight

Dungeons: Azjol-Nerub

74-76

Zones: Grizzly Hills

Dungeons: Ahn’Kahet: The Old Kingdom and Drak’Tharon Keep

76-77

Zones: Zul’Drak

Dungeons: The Violet Hold and Gundrak

77-78

Zones: Sholazar Basin

Dungeons: Halls of Stone

78-80

Zones: Storm Peaks and Icecrown

Dungeons: Halls of Lightning, The Culling of Stratholme, The Oculus, Utgarde Pinnacle, Forge of Souls, Pit of Saron, Halls of Reflection, and Trial of the Champion

Alternative leveling methods

Leveling through zones by killing mobs, collecting baskets and apples, and escorting innocent bystanders to safety is a traditional way of leveling your character. Although this is the most common way of leveling your character, there are alternative leveling methods that are definitely faster and more efficient than traditional leveling. These include dungeon cleaves, PvP, and boosting.

Dungeon cleaves became popular during the release of WoW Classic in 2019 since the dungeon mob experience was through the roof. So, we saw the rise of melee cleaves and spellcleaves. While melee cleaves normally featured Warriors and Shamans that would empower the warriors with Windfury, the spellcleaves were traditionally three mages, a warlock, and a healer. Still, the principle was the same–pull large packs of mobs and AOE them down as soon as possible.

With the release of the WOTLK Classic pre-patch, players can now earn experience while PvPing. Although this method is relatively slow and inconsistent, it’s still a possible leveling option for all those looking to enjoy themselves while leveling.

In the end, you can always ask a high-level friend or a guildie to help you out. This can be anything–dungeon runs, mob farms, or even quests. Bear in mind you’ll get less experience when you’re in a party with a high-level character.

Leveling tips and tricks