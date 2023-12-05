WoW SoD tier list: Best PvP classes in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery has created a new form of progression by limiting players’ level cap by phase. The current 25 level cap has changed the PvP landscape and current rankings.

All classes can perform well in PvP scenarios depending on your build and competition, but several classes have a fairly advantageous head start due to the spells, runes, and gear available at level 25. Below are our rankings for the best PvP classes in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery.

Best WoW SoD PvP Classes

The best PvP classes are determined not only from pure damage, but also utility effects such as healing, buffs, and crowd control. At the time of writing, melee classes tend to drop toward the bottom while casters and ranged classes are closer to the top.

9) Warrior

Warriors aren’t too hot now, but in a few phases we can expect the melee class to catch up | Screenshot by Dot Esports

I do not expect Warriors to stay near the bottom of this list for too long after phase one, however currently the melee class is the worst PvP class. Without any other classes that provide utility, such as healing, buffs, or shields, the Warrior is unlikely to win many confrontations.

8) Rogue

Much like in PvE, Rogues are lacking in PvP because the class is missing many of its best abilities. Without Blind or Cheap Shot you are left without meaningful crowd control effects, so you cannot land successful combos that can burst down enemies.

You can still get the jump on enemies with your stealth ability, though you likely won’t have the abilities to do much damage. Similar to the Warrior, Rogues will climb up the leaderboards later on, but for now the class cannot compete at the top.

7) Druid

Feral Druids are one of the best melee classes in Season of Discovery. Whenever paired with your crowd control and rooting abilities, you will be able to lock down and deal significant damage to most enemies.

Druids still do not have the best parts of their kit, and Balance Druids in particular do not fair too well against other casters. Though healing over time can be beneficial, other classes have better burst healing spells.

6) Shaman

Shamans are a powerful Horde exclusive class | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Shamans are potentially the most well-rounded class in Season of Discovery. Elemental Shamans are undoubtedly the best spec for PvP as you will be outfitted with several of the best burst damage spells in World of Warcraft Classic.

Enhancement is missing most of its valuable parts by level 25 and despite very useful runes, both DPS specs are extremely easy to lock down and dispatch quickly. Shamans are best in large group battles where you either might not be the target priority or where you have other classes to back you up with healing and dispels.

5) Paladin

Paladins provide incredible utility on the battlefield | Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Despite being a melee class, Paladins are one of the best PvP options largely due to the class’s sheer utility. Fear immunity, healing and shielding spells, and crowd control abilities make Paladins a menace in battlegrounds and in world PvP. Paladins won’t be the biggest damage dealers on the battlefield and Holy specs will be out healed by Priests. But you can still make your presence known as a Paladin.

4) Priest

Priests are the best healers in World of Warcraft Season of Discovery and an absolute necessity to any BG. The healing that Priests can pump out is extremely useful in keeper you best damage dealers alive, though you always need to make sure that your team is looking out for your health bar too.

Shadow Priests are one of the lowest ranking DPS classes in both PvP and PvE given that they do not have access to the Shadow form yet. Shadow Priests deal impressive DPS mostly through DoT spells, though these are not yet part of the level 25 Priest’s kit.

3) Mage

Mages are great pure damage classes, though easy to lock down | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Frost and Fire mages are both two of the best damage dealing specs in Season of Discovery. Frost in particular is extremely useful at the moment thanks to the movement speed reduction and soft crowd control you can provide.

Mages are still easily locked down and susceptible to dying after a short burst due to their relatively low health bars. If your fellow BG members can keep you safe and dispelled, then you can free fire in the backline and become a major nuisance for your enemies.

2) Hunters

Hunters were always bound to dominate in PvP. At level 25, Hunters by far have the highest DPS with the fastest attacks and additional pet damage. Concussive Shot and trap abilities also gives the class plenty of crowd control opportunities.

The only real downside currently for Hunters pertains to mana depletion. It is very easy to drain your mana bar free-firing on enemies in the middle of Warsong Gulch to then become easy prey to another class. Still, Hunters are currently among the top two classes for PvP and essential to BGs.

1) Warlock

Metamorphosis completely changes how Warlocks can operate in PvP | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Warlocks are the undisputed winners of phase one in Season of Discovery. The class has self-sustain for both health and mana, additional pet damage, high burst damage spells, and DoT options as well. Tank Warlocks have also added another dimension to this already powerful class that brings a behemoth onto the battlefield essential immune to most forms of crowd control.

If you want to dominate in dungeons, raids, or BGs, then Warlock is the best choice for you. Be warned, there will likely be plenty of other Warlocks that you will meet in PvP that are completely aware of how overpowered the class can become.