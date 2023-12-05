WoW SoD: The best Hunter pets in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

While the Hunter on its own is a proficient long-range, damage-dealing class in WoW Classic, the presence of its loyal pet makes it even more valuable to a group or as a solo leveler.

At level 10, Hunters get access to the Tame Beast spell, which lets the player tame a qualified beast to become a companion. Once your pet is tamed, it can be used to attract enemy attention and help deal damage. Keeping your pet fed and happy maximizes its damage, and in general is just something any responsible pet owner should do.

Want the best pet though? As of Season of Discovery, a couple of pets in each major category stand out compared to the rest and are even more powerful thanks to the new runes.

Pet categories in WoW Classic Season of Discovery, explained

Hunter pets fall into one of three categories, depending on their health, damage output, and what playstyle suits the Hunter player.

Offense pets typically deal more damage and attack faster, but at the cost of less health or armor. Because of their increased damage, offense pets are the go-to pet for leveling.

typically and attack faster, but at the cost of less health or armor. Because of their increased damage, offense pets are the go-to pet for leveling. Defense pets can tank more damage thanks to higher health and armor , but don’t deal as much. They’re a favorite for PvP play because they can harass/engage enemy players for longer.

can tank more damage thanks to , but don’t deal as much. They’re a favorite for PvP play because they can harass/engage enemy players for longer. General pets are mix of both, with balanced health and damage-dealing capabilities.

Best general pet in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Good boy. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Wolf

The Wolf is as reliable a pet as any other, with equally strong health and damage. Additionally, its Furious Howl special ability grants all nearby party members extra damage on their next attack is a great boon to any PvP or dungeon party. The Wolf eats meat.

Carrion Bird

The Carrion Bird is also a favorite general pet choice thanks to its special ability, Screech. Screech deals a blast of damage but most importantly lowers the melee attack power of enemies in range by 100. This means Carrion Bird can go longer without needing a heal, but it could also save your life if the enemy is focused on you. The Carrion Bird eats meat and fish.

Best offense pet in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Owl

The Owl also utilizes the same Screech ability as the Carrion Bird, making it a useful pet choice. But whereas the Carrion Bird is more balanced, the Owl specializes in dealing more damage, making it a slightly better choice for leveling. The Owl eats meat.

Cat

Everyone loves cats, and anyone who says they don’t can’t be trusted. The Cat is a great Hunter pet option as well. The Cat has the highest damage dealt per second of any pet, but still has decent health and can utilize its Prowl special ability to sneak up on enemies and get a 50-percent damage boost to its first attack. The Cat eats meat and fish.

Best defense pets in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Oooooh he comin’. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Scorpid

Scorpid has become a go-to favorite amongst almost all Hunter players in Season of Discovery, thanks to the Kill Command rune. Kill Command increases your pet’s damage from special attacks by 60 percent for seconds, making the Scorpid Poison special attack even more powerful. Even though its a defensive pet, the buff to its poison thanks to Kill Command makes the Scorpid as viable as a general pet when it comes to dealing damage, but it still has all its superior armor value that’s second only to the Crab. The Scorpid eats meat.

Boar

The Boar has some of the highest health totals of any pet, an above average armor value, and has a Charge special ability that adds melee attack power to its next attack while immobilizing an enemy for one second. The Boar eats meat.