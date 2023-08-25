The Kurzen Compound in Stranglethorn Vale is a hotbed for levelers in WoW Classic. It’s there that mobs are densely packed and experience is easy to come by, although you’re likely to take your life into your own hands whenever you travel there.

Just up the road, the questgivers at the Rebel Camp repeatedly task you with taking out the forces of Colonel Kurzen, a rebel who went rogue in the jungle and gathered a pack of dangerous forces deeper in the Vale.

Don’t worry, though, just because the Colonel Kurzen questline is a one-to-one reference to Apocalypse Now, you won’t have to embark on a journey down any rivers. In fact, finding the elusive NPC is relatively simple.

Here’s where to find Colonel Kurzen in WoW Classic, should you choose to take on the challenge of seeking him out.

Where is Colonel Kurzen in Stranglethorn Vale?

The entrance to Kurzen’s cave in Stranglethorn. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Kurzen’s Compound is a location in northern Stranglethorn Vale that you’ll likely be popping in and out of during your leveling experience. The first quest that sends you into the camp—Bad Medicine—is unlocked at level 30, and the final quest that takes place there should be completed around level 40.

Each of the Kurzen quests here require you to kill a ton of mobs (many of which you’ll be competing with other players for), and at the very end of the chain, you’ll be tasked with taking down the Colonel himself. Unfortunately, he’s a bit of a pain to track down, and navigating the cave where he makes his home can be a challenge.

Related: WoW Classic Hardcore full content release schedule

Colonel Kurzen can be found at the very end of the cave on the northern side of his compound. The fighters in the compound refer to this cave as “the Stockpile,” and its mouth can be found at coordinates [45, 8]. After entering, follow the main path inside the cave—Kurzen is found at coordinates [49, 4]. Do not go down the side path of the cave and be sure to follow its uppermost “road” until you reach its end.

The path through Kurzen’s cave is littered with enemies. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Related: The top 10 quests every WoW Classic Hardcore player should avoid at all costs

If you’re a Hardcore WoW Classic player, we recommend skipping the final quest in the Colonel Kurzen chain completely. Tracking down this boss all the way to back of his cave in Stranglethorn is dangerous, and making your way out of the cave without a Hearthstone could spell your death. The risk that this quest poses far outweighs its reward, especially if you’re a class that can’t use the Shrapnel Blaster that it gives you upon completion as an upgrade.

But if you have a good group of players by your side and are eager to get a decent weapon plus some experience as a reward, the trek into Kurzen’s cave could be worth your time.

About the author