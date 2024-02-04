Category:
World of Warcraft

WoW SoD: How are where to farm Grave Moss in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

It's an extremely important herb, especially for SoD players.
Image of Michael Kelly
Michael Kelly
|
Published: Feb 4, 2024 05:42 pm
A screenshot of the Scarlet Monastery in WoW Classic, exterior.
The Scarlet Monastery is one of the most historic locations in WoW history. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Grave Moss is one of the most highly sought-after herbs in World of Warcraft Classic, especially now during the early stages of the Season of Discovery. Grave Moss is used for two important potions in WoW, one of which is Shadow Oil, a DPS booster that’s applied to melee weapons and casts Shadowbolt as an on-hit effect. 

Grave Moss is also needed for the Elixir of Coalesced Regret, which is an important item in the process of obtaining epic gear during the first phase of the Season of Discovery.

Here are some of the best farming spots for Grave Moss in World of Warcraft Classic. 

Where to find the Grave Moss herb in WoW Classic

Grave Moss is a relatively unique herb because it only appears in WoW’s graveyards. You’ll have to travel to the cemeteries of Azeroth to have a chance to find this deathly plant, and you’ll need to have an Herbalism skill of at least 120 to collect it. 

Most of the hotspots where Grave Moss in WoW Classic are located on the Eastern Kingdoms continent. Open-world zones like Duskwood and the Wetlands each contain nodes where Grave Moss can be farmed. In addition to open-world zones, one of the most popular instanced dungeons in the game, the Scarlet Monastery, is particularly rich in Grave Moss. Many players will run the graveyard wing of the Scarlet Monastery in an attempt to collect the rare herb.

Map of the Wetlands in WoW Classic featuring a map pin over Ironbeard's Tomb.
Ironbeard’s Tomb is home to some Grave Moss. Screenshot and Remix by Dot Esports
WoW Classic screenshot of Duskwood with a map pin hovering over Raven Hill Cemetery.
The many tombstones of WoW’s biggest graveyard, Raven Hill, are home to plenty of Grave Moss. Screenshot and Remix by Dot Esports

We recommend farming the open-world zones first, then heading into Scarlet Monastery if you need more Grave Moss. Open-world locations where Grave Moss can be farmed include the Raven Hill Cemetery in Duskwood, as well as Ironbeard’s Tomb in the Wetlands. However, you might run into some competition at these locations, as they are fairly popular for herbalists.

Author

Michael Kelly
Staff Writer covering World of Warcraft and League of Legends, among others. Mike's been with Dot since 2020, and has been covering esports since 2018.