How to craft Shadow Oil in WoW Classic

Shadow Oil is one of the most unique and effective oils you can apply to one of your weapons in World of Warcraft Classic.

Recommended Videos

Shadow Oil gives your weapons a chance to cast a Shadowbolt at your enemy whenever you make a melee strike at them. If a melee attack of yours connects with an enemy, there’s a 15 percent chance that an additional Shadowbolt will be fired at your target as long as Shadow Oil is applied.

When using Shadow Oil, you can combine the quick melee attacks of certain classes to rack up damage through the use of Shadowbolt procs that come from the oil. Furthermore, it doesn’t take that much to make this powerful oil, and you can start using it relatively early in the game. In WoW‘s Season of Discovery, Shadow Oil is among the best available enhancements you can make to your weapon.

Here’s how you can craft Shadow Oil in WoW Classic and find all of the ingredients necessary to make it for yourself.

WoW Classic: Shadow Oil materials, reagents, and where to find them

Shadow Oil can be crafted by combining four Fadeleaf, four pieces of Grave Moss, and one Leaded Vial. It requires an Alchemy skill of at least 165 to create and an overall character level of at least 24 to use, meaning you can maximize the effects of Shadow Oil relatively early on in the WoW leveling process.

Grave Moss is a unique herb that is most commonly found in cemeteries across Azeroth. The most noteworthy cemeteries where Grave Moss can be farmed effectively and quickly are the Raven Hill Cemetery in Duskwood and the Graveyard wing of the Scarlet Monastery dungeon. Fadeleaf, the other herb that is needed to create Shadow Oil, can be most effectively farmed in Stranglethorn Vale. The herb can be found organically on the ground or can be farmed as a drop off of certain humanoid mobs in northern Stranglethorn, most commonly the enemies at Colonel Kurzen’s camp in the northern section of the zone.

Kurzen’s Compound in Stranglethorn Vale. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Alternatively, Grave Moss and Fadeleaf can be purchased off the Auction House, similarly to many other herbs in World of Warcraft.