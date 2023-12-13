WoW SoD: How to start and complete the Morbent Fel quest chain in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

In World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery, one quest players can undertake is Morbent Fel. Morbent is a vile Necromancer who brought the undead to Duskwood. However, this quest is the final one in a 15 quest-long chain.

So, starting it is tedious, but completing it is a fair bit easier.

How to start the Morbent Fel quest in WoW Classic SoD

The first star is where you’ll start the quest, and the second is Fel’s location. Image via Wowhead. Remixed by Dot Esports

To start the Morbent Fel quest in WoW Classic SoD, you must talk to Sven Yorgen in Duskwood at the coordinates 7.8 and 34.0. Morbent Fel is the fifteenth and final quest in the quest series from Sven, meaning there are 14 quests you must complete before starting the Morbent Fel quest.

The Morbent Fel quest chain: All 14 pre-quests from Sven Yorgen

The Morbent Fel quest chain is a series of 15 quests, with the fifteenth being the Morbent Fel quest. So, to get to this quest, you must complete 14 pre-quests. While it sounds daunting, it’s very simple as they’re primarily located in Duskwood.

And to make things even easier, where one quest ends, the next one begins, which makes for a very linear quest chain, and it means it’s a very straightforward quest chain.

Quest How to start How to complete Sven’s Revenge Speak to Sven Yorgen in Duskwood (coordinates 7.8 and 34.0) Go to Sven’s Farm in Duskwood and find what was buried behind the stump (coordinates 50.0 and 77.8). Interact with the dirt to complete the quest. Sven’s Camp Interact with the same dirt mound (coordinates 50.0 and 77.8) to start this quest. Return the book you found in the dirt, Book from Sven’s Farm, to Sven (coordinates 7.8 and 34.0). The Shadowy Figure After handing the book to Sven, talk to him again to start this quest. Take the book and show it to the people in Darkshire, specifically Madame Eve (coordinates 75.8 and 45.2), to complete the quest. The Shadowy Search Continues Talk to Madame Eve once you’ve completed The Shadowy Figure quest to start this one. Take the book and talk to other townsfolk in Darkshire, specifically Clerk Daltry (coordinates 72.6 and 46.8), to complete the quest. Inquire at the Inn Talk to Clerk Daltry once you’ve completed The Shadowy Search Continues quest to obtain this one. Head to the tavern in Darkshire and talk to Tavernkeep Smitts (coordinates 74.0 and 44.8) to complete the quest. Finding the Shadowy Figure Talk to Tavernkeep Smitts in Darkshire once more to obtain this quest. To complete this quest, find Jitters south of Raven Hill by a well in Duskwood (coordinates 18.4 and 56.6). Return to Sven Talk to Jitters once again to start this quest. Return the journal to Sven (coordinates 7.8 and 34.0) to complete the quest. Proving You Worth Talk to Sven to start this quest. You must kill:

– 15 Skeletal Raiders (coordinates 16.8 and 37.2)

– Three Skeletal Healers (coordinates 19.0 and 25.8)

– Three Skeletal Warders (coordinates 15.0 and 36.2).



Return to Sven (coordinates 50.0 and 77.8) once you’re done to complete this quest. Seeking Wisdom Talk to Sven to start this quest. Give the Journal to Bishop Farthing in the Cathedral Square of Stormwind (coordinates 39.6 and 28.6) to complete this quest. The Doomed Fleet Talk to Bishop Farthing to start this quest. To complete this quest, speak to Glorin Steelbrow in Menethil Harbor in the Wetlands (coordinates 10.6 and 60.6). Lightforge Iron Talk to Glorin Steelbrow once again to start this quest. Search the Flying Osprey in the Wetlands to find a Waterlogged Chest (it’s south of Menethil Harbor at the coordinates 12.1 and 64.1). Once you interact with the chest, this quest will be completed. The Lost Ingots Interact with the Waterlogged Chest to start this quest. Collect five Lightforge Ingots; these are dropped by Bluegill Raiders in the Wetlands (excellent starting coordinates 9.6 and 72.6).



Return to Glorin Steelbrow in Menethil Harbor in the Wetlands (coordinates 10.6 and 60.6) once you’ve collected them to complete this quest. Blessed Arm Talk to Glorin Steelbrow again to start this quest. Take the crate of Lightforged Ingots to Grimand Elmore in the Drawven District of Stormwind (coordinates 9.6 and 72.6) to complete this quest. Armed and Ready Talk to Grimand Elmore to start this quest. Take the Morbent’s Bane you received from Grimand to Sven in Duskwood (coordinates 7.8 and 34.0) to complete this quest.

Tip: If you’re not confident using coordinates, you can also open your map and check the quest markers in the area to find the start (exclamation marks) and the end (question marks) for each quest.

As soon as you’ve finished the Armed and Ready quest, you can obtain the Morbent Fel quest from Sven and begin the final quest in this chain.

How to complete the Morbent Fel quest in WoW Classic SoD

You’ll find Morbent Fel on the top of the hill by the cemetery. Image via Wowpedia.

To complete the Morbent Fel quest in WoW SoD, you must use the Morbent’s Bane you obtained from Grimand on Morbent Fel and then return the Morbent’s Bane to Sven to complete this quest.

Pre-fight checklist Before fighting Morbent Fel, ensure you have mana and health potions, as Morbent’s health is relatively high, and this fight may be drawn out if you solo him.

With Morbent’s Bane in hand, head to the top of Raven Hill in Duskwood to find Morbent Fel (at the coordinates 17.6 and 33.4).

At his house on the top of the hill, there are many Skeletal and Brain-eating enemies you’ll need to kill before navigating up the stairs, where you’ll find Morbent Fel—he’s in the room on the left. As soon as you see him, use Morbent’s Bane on him, as this will destroy the protective magic around him and make killing him much more manageable.

Tip: You’ll know if you’ve successfully used Morbent’s Bane against Morbent Fel if he no longer has a purple shield. If the protective shield is still around him, try destroying it again.

Once the shield was down and he was weakened, I found killing him straightforward as I used ranged attacks, and my pet took the brunt of his attacks. Although this strategy isn’t possible for everyone, if you take down his shield and use health potions when necessary, it won’t take more than a minute or two to defeat him. But if you have a lower level, be sure to use your health potions, debuffs, and pets if you have any. Or join a group to kill him.

Loot his body and return to Sven (coordinates 7.8 and 34.0) to complete the Morbent Fel quest and finish the last quest in the Morbent Fel quest chain.

The Morbent Fel quest chain is one of the longest in WoW SoD. But thankfully, most of it’s in the same region, Duskwood, and where one quest ends, the next starts, making the process pretty straightforward. This is everything you need to know about how to start and finish the Morbent Fel quest chain in WoW Classic SoD.