WoW SoD: Best potions, flasks, and consumables in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Gear is crucial in World of Warcraft Classic, especially during the Season of Discovery as you can apply Runes to your gear to get more spells and buffs. But consumable items have their place too.

There are numerous potions, flasks, and other consumable items that can be made with different professions in WoW Classic, and if you can’t make them yourself, you can always pay for someone else’s work via the trade channel of the Auction House.

Here are some of the top consumable items to prioritize in your backpack during WoW Classic’s Season of Discovery.

Best consumable items to use in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Elixir of Defense

The enemies in WoW Classic hit way harder than the ones in retail do. I feel like I’ve died more times in a few hours of leveling in Classic than I ever did in retail. As such, potions like Elixir of Defense that dramatically improve Armor are a must-have. Those who practice Alchemy can learn that recipe at level 25 from virtually any trainer and can craft it with Wild Steelbloom, Strange Kelp, and a Leaded Vial.

Flasks

When you get into end-game content like high-level dungeons and raids, you’ll also have access to Flasks, which are like superpowered potions, but you can only have the active effect of just one Flask at any time.

Tank characters should use Flask of the Titans , which increases your maximum health by 1,200 for two hours.

should use , which increases your maximum health by 1,200 for two hours. Magic-based DPS characters should use Flask of Supreme Power , which increases the damage done by magical spells and effects up to 150 for two hours.

should use , which increases the damage done by magical spells and effects up to 150 for two hours. Healers will want Flask of Distilled Wisdom, which increases your maximum mana by 2,000 for two hours.

Armor Kits

Heavy Armor Kits are a valuable tool to get from your local Leatherworker or Auction House. Relatively easy to make with five Heavy Leather and one Fine Thread, and pretty cheap from the Auction House as well, they each add 24 points to the armor value of a piece of chest, legs, hands, and feet gear.

Sharpening Stones and Weightstones

It’s wise to keep a stack of Sharpening Stones or Weightstones in your bags, depending on whether you use sharp or blunt objects. These are some of the most basic items that those with the Mining profession, which means they are exceptionally cheap from the Auction house. These items will increase the damage of your weapons for a time.

Soothing Turtle Bisque and Roast Raptor

Meals like Soothing Turtle Bisque or Roast Raptor are very useful to have because they provide the maximum amount of Stamina and Spirit buffs for 15 minutes. They do require a Cooking skill level of 175 so hit the kitchen early and level up your Cooking skill as soon as possible.