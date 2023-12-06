WoW SoD: Alchemy guide in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery has envisioned vanilla Azeroth with several major twists. With the new level 25 level cap, Alchemy has emerged as one of the most useful professions around.
Alchemy provides better recipes at 25 compared to the other crafting classes, creating potions that can aid in healing, mana regeneration, various resistances, and other functions. Currently, you can only reach skill level 150 with Alchemy, locking out some of the better later level items.
If you are trying to see all the available Alchemy recipes, necessary reagents, or drop information, this is what you need to know.
All Alchemy Recipes in WoW SoD
As future phases for World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery release, we can expect the list of alchemy recipes to increase. Given that Season of Discovery seeks to re-imagine the vanilla World of Warcraft experience, we might even see a few unique potions added to the list in the future.
|Item
|Description
|Drop
|Reagents
|Healing Potion
|Restores 360 health.
|Taught by Alchemy trainer.
|x1 Briarthorn
x1 Bruiseweed
x1 Leaded Vial
|Elixir of Poison Resistance
|Cured of up to four poisons.
|World Drop Recipe
|x1 Large Venom Sac
x1 Bruiseweed
x1 Leaded Vial
|Lesser Mana Option
|Restore 360 mana.
|Taught by Alchemy Trainer
|x1 Stranglekelp
x1 Mageroyal
x1 Empty Vial
|Rage Potion
|Increases Rage by 20 to 40
|Recipe sold by:
Hagrus (Orgrimmar)
Ranik (Ratchet)
Defias Profiteer (Moonbrook)
Xander Goodbeard (Ironband’s Excavation Site)
|x1 Briarthorn
x1 Sharp Claw
x1 Empty Vial
|Swiftness Potion
|Increases run speed by 50-percent for 15 seconds.
|World Drop Recipe
|x1 Briarthorn
x1 Swiftthistle
x1 Empty Vial
|Swim Speed Potion
|Increases swim speed by 100-percent for 20 seconds.
|Taught by Alchemy trainer
|x1 Swiftthistle
x1 Blackmouth Oil
x1 Leaded Vial
|Free Action Potion
|Grants immunity to stun and movement impairing effects for 30 seconds. Does not remove any pre-existing effects.
|Recipe sold by:
Soolie Berryfizz (Ironforge)
Ulthir (Teldrassil)
Ko’geld (Orgrimmar)
|x1 Stranglekelp
x2 Blackmouth Oil
x1 Leaded Vial
|Elixir of Giant Growth
|Your size increases and your strength increases by eight. Lasts for two minutes.
|World Drop Recipe
|x1 Deviate Fish
x1 Earthroot
x1 Empty Vial
|Minor Magic Resistance Potion
|Increases your resistance to all magic by 25. Lasts for three minutes.
|World Drop Recipe
|x3 Mageroyal
x1 Wild Steelbloom
x1 Empty Vial
|Elixir of Water Breathing
|Allows you to breath water for 30 minutes.
|Taught by Alchemy trainer.
|x1 Stranglekelp
x2 Blackmouth Oil
x1 Empty Vial
|Elixir of Defense
|Increases armor by 150. Lasts for one hour.
|Taught by Alchemy trainer.
|x1 Wild Steelbloom
x1 Stranglekelp
x1 Leaded Vial
|Elixir of Firepower
|Increases fire damage spells by ten. Lasts for 30 minutes.
|Taught by Alchemy trainer.
|x1 Kingsblood
x2 Fire Oil
x1 Leaded Vial
|Elixir of Minor Fortitude
|Increases your max health by 27 for one hour.
|Taught by Alchemy trainer.
|x1 Peacbloom
x2 Earthroot
x1 Empty Vial
|Elixir of Lesser Agility
|Increases agility by eight. Lasts for one hour.
|World Drop Recipe.
|x1 Swiftthistle
x1 Wild Steelbloom
x1 Leaded Vial
|Elixir of Ogre’s Strength
|Increases strength by eight. Lasts for one hour.
|World Drop Recipe.
|x1 Earthroot
x1 Kingsblood
x1 Leaded Vial
|Elixir of Wisdom
|Increases Intellect by six. Lasts for one hour.
|Taught by Alchemy trainer.
|x2 Briarthorn
x1 Mageroyal
x1 Empty Vial
|Strong Troll’s Blood Potion
|Renegerates six health for every five seconds. Lasts one hour.
|Taught by Alchemy trainer.
|x2 Briarthron
x2 Bruiseweed
x1 Leaded Vial
|Holy Protection Potion
|Absorbs 500 holy damage. Lasts for one hour.
|Recipe sold by:
Xander Goodbeard (Ironband’s Excavation Site)
Kzixx (Darkshire)
Hula’mahi (The Barrens)
|x1 Swiftthistle
x1 Bruiseweed
x1 Empty Vial
|Shadow Protection
|Absorbs 1125 Shadow Damage. Lasts for one hour.
|Recipe sold by:
Harklan Moongrove (Ashenvale)
Christoph Jeffcoat (Alterac Mountains)
|x1 Kingsblood
x1 Grave Moss
x1 Leaded Vial
|Blackmouth Oil
|N/A
|Taught by Alchemy trainer.
|x2 Oily Blackmouth
x1 Empty Vial
|Fire Oil
|N/A
|Taught by Alchemy trainer.
|x2 Firefin Snapper
x1 Empty Vial