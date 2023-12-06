WoW SoD: Alchemy guide in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Craft these useful elixirs.

The Barrens in Azeroth after being torched by Deathwing in Cataclysm
Image via Blizzard Entertainment

World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery has envisioned vanilla Azeroth with several major twists. With the new level 25 level cap, Alchemy has emerged as one of the most useful professions around.

Alchemy provides better recipes at 25 compared to the other crafting classes, creating potions that can aid in healing, mana regeneration, various resistances, and other functions. Currently, you can only reach skill level 150 with Alchemy, locking out some of the better later level items.

If you are trying to see all the available Alchemy recipes, necessary reagents, or drop information, this is what you need to know.

All Alchemy Recipes in WoW SoD

WoW Alchemy
Make all the potions you need. Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

As future phases for World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery release, we can expect the list of alchemy recipes to increase. Given that Season of Discovery seeks to re-imagine the vanilla World of Warcraft experience, we might even see a few unique potions added to the list in the future.

Related

Best professions in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
WoW SoD: How to get gold in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
ItemDescriptionDropReagents
Healing PotionRestores 360 health.Taught by Alchemy trainer.x1 Briarthorn
x1 Bruiseweed
x1 Leaded Vial
Elixir of Poison ResistanceCured of up to four poisons.World Drop Recipex1 Large Venom Sac
x1 Bruiseweed
x1 Leaded Vial
Lesser Mana OptionRestore 360 mana.Taught by Alchemy Trainerx1 Stranglekelp
x1 Mageroyal
x1 Empty Vial
Rage PotionIncreases Rage by 20 to 40 Recipe sold by:
Hagrus (Orgrimmar)
Ranik (Ratchet)
Defias Profiteer (Moonbrook)
Xander Goodbeard (Ironband’s Excavation Site)		x1 Briarthorn
x1 Sharp Claw
x1 Empty Vial
Swiftness PotionIncreases run speed by 50-percent for 15 seconds.World Drop Recipex1 Briarthorn
x1 Swiftthistle
x1 Empty Vial
Swim Speed PotionIncreases swim speed by 100-percent for 20 seconds.Taught by Alchemy trainerx1 Swiftthistle
x1 Blackmouth Oil
x1 Leaded Vial
Free Action PotionGrants immunity to stun and movement impairing effects for 30 seconds. Does not remove any pre-existing effects.Recipe sold by:
Soolie Berryfizz (Ironforge)
Ulthir (Teldrassil)
Ko’geld (Orgrimmar)		x1 Stranglekelp
x2 Blackmouth Oil
x1 Leaded Vial
Elixir of Giant GrowthYour size increases and your strength increases by eight. Lasts for two minutes.World Drop Recipex1 Deviate Fish
x1 Earthroot
x1 Empty Vial
Minor Magic Resistance PotionIncreases your resistance to all magic by 25. Lasts for three minutes.World Drop Recipex3 Mageroyal
x1 Wild Steelbloom
x1 Empty Vial
Elixir of Water BreathingAllows you to breath water for 30 minutes.Taught by Alchemy trainer.x1 Stranglekelp
x2 Blackmouth Oil
x1 Empty Vial
Elixir of DefenseIncreases armor by 150. Lasts for one hour.Taught by Alchemy trainer.x1 Wild Steelbloom
x1 Stranglekelp
x1 Leaded Vial
Elixir of FirepowerIncreases fire damage spells by ten. Lasts for 30 minutes.Taught by Alchemy trainer.x1 Kingsblood
x2 Fire Oil
x1 Leaded Vial
Elixir of Minor FortitudeIncreases your max health by 27 for one hour.Taught by Alchemy trainer.x1 Peacbloom
x2 Earthroot
x1 Empty Vial
Elixir of Lesser AgilityIncreases agility by eight. Lasts for one hour. World Drop Recipe.x1 Swiftthistle
x1 Wild Steelbloom
x1 Leaded Vial
Elixir of Ogre’s StrengthIncreases strength by eight. Lasts for one hour.World Drop Recipe.x1 Earthroot
x1 Kingsblood
x1 Leaded Vial
Elixir of WisdomIncreases Intellect by six. Lasts for one hour.Taught by Alchemy trainer.x2 Briarthorn
x1 Mageroyal
x1 Empty Vial
Strong Troll’s Blood PotionRenegerates six health for every five seconds. Lasts one hour.Taught by Alchemy trainer.x2 Briarthron
x2 Bruiseweed
x1 Leaded Vial
Holy Protection PotionAbsorbs 500 holy damage. Lasts for one hour.Recipe sold by:
Xander Goodbeard (Ironband’s Excavation Site)
Kzixx (Darkshire)
Hula’mahi (The Barrens)		x1 Swiftthistle
x1 Bruiseweed
x1 Empty Vial
Shadow ProtectionAbsorbs 1125 Shadow Damage. Lasts for one hour.Recipe sold by:
Harklan Moongrove (Ashenvale)
Christoph Jeffcoat (Alterac Mountains)		x1 Kingsblood
x1 Grave Moss
x1 Leaded Vial
Blackmouth OilN/ATaught by Alchemy trainer.x2 Oily Blackmouth
x1 Empty Vial
Fire OilN/ATaught by Alchemy trainer.x2 Firefin Snapper
x1 Empty Vial

Author

Blaine Polhamus
Staff Writer for Dot Esports. Avid gamer for two decades and gaming writer for three years. I'm a lover of anything Souls-like since 2011. I cover everything from single-player RPGs to MMOs.