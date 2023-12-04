WoW SoD: What is profession level cap in WoW Classic Season of Discovery?

The WoW Classic Season of Discovery is full of new twists, many of which are caused by the stunted level cap of 25.

Instead of the game going all the way to 60, the first level-banded cap of the season is at 25, which means many of the features you’d expect to see in the complete WoW Classic experience have yet to be revealed.

In a way, professions are definitely among those features. In typical WoW Classic, professions can be maxed all the way up to skill level 300 across the board. That skill level, however, coincides with the full game and the level cap of 60. With only 25 levels to work with, professions have a much lower cap.

WoW Classic SoD profession leveling and level cap, explained

The Season of Discovery’s level cap is 25, which means the profession skill cap is going to be lower as a result. For all professions in the Season of Discovery, the profession level cap sits at 150 to start things off. We’ll eventually reach a point where the traditional profession cap of 300 makes its way to SoD servers, but that won’t be until players can reach a higher level.

Since you can’t effectively farm zones where high-level materials and reagents are readily available, you’re going to be stuck during the first phase grinding your professions up to level 150 and then staying there until you can bump up your character’s level. In the second phase of SoD, the level cap will increase to 40, so you should expect more opportunities to grind and increase your profession level then.

Blizzard’s lowering of the profession cap at the start of the season should incentivize players to consistently farm mid-level reagents and craft items that are relevant to the level 25 cap. Gear, potions, and food that would be useful in Blackfathom Deeps and other endgame content for the first level band should be prioritized by traders and crafters everywhere.

With that being said, though, it’s likely that some players will attempt to venture out into some higher-level zones where they can farm materials that will be relevant in phase two of Season of Discovery. Getting a head start on your professions for next season will put you ahead of the economic curve, and some of the game’s most dedicated players may be doing that.