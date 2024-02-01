WoW SoD: All profession changes in WoW Classic Season of Discovery phase 2

World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery phase two is introducing a ton of changes, and professions are being updated, too.

So far, the Season of Discovery devs have tweaked almost every aspect of the game—raids, loot, leveling, and abilities, and in phase two, they’re going all out. Not only do fans get a fresh PvP event in Stranglethorn Vale and a Gnomeregan raid, they also get new rewards and things to discover along the way. Professions were a big hit in phase one, and Blizzard Entertainment is expanding them in the upcoming phase. So, here are all profession changes in WoW Classic Season of Discovery phase two.

List of all profession changes in WoW Classic Season of Discovery phase two

Profession level cap increases to 225

Once phase two rolls out on Feb. 8, you can learn Expert professions and level them up to 225. That means all recipes, herbs, and mining nodes previously unavailable from 150 to 225 will be unlocked, and you can earn more gold and power up your character further.

The maximum profession level in WoW Classic is 300, which will likely become available in phase three, a little further down the road.

New questlines

Just like in phase one, you can complete lengthy yet unique profession questlines to be able to craft Epic-quality gear. It’s still unknown how many questlines and new Epic items there will be, but I assume all crafters will have at least one or more recipes to unlock this way.

New materials

You can get new materials in phase two. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In a post on its official website from Jan. 30, Blizzard confirmed there will be new, never-before-seen materials in Season of Discovery phase two. You will be able to collect and trade these new materials with other players. Examples include Low-Background Truesilver Plates, Hyperconductive Arcano-Filament, and Faintly Glowing Leather.

New recipes

Blizzard is adding more profession recipes akin to Extraplanar Spidersilk Boots and Void-touched Leather Gloves in phase two. The devs gave fans a glimpse of these new items in the patch preview, and here’s the list of all confirmed patterns and plans.