WoW SoD: All profession changes in WoW Classic Season of Discovery phase 2

World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery phase two is introducing a ton of changes, and professions are being updated, too.
So far, the Season of Discovery devs have tweaked almost every aspect of the game—raids, loot, leveling, and abilities, and in phase two, they’re going all out. Not only do fans get a fresh PvP event in Stranglethorn Vale and a Gnomeregan raid, they also get new rewards and things to discover along the way. Professions were a big hit in phase one, and Blizzard Entertainment is expanding them in the upcoming phase. So, here are all profession changes in WoW Classic Season of Discovery phase two.
List of all profession changes in WoW Classic Season of Discovery phase two
Profession level cap increases to 225
Once phase two rolls out on Feb. 8, you can learn Expert professions and level them up to 225. That means all recipes, herbs, and mining nodes previously unavailable from 150 to 225 will be unlocked, and you can earn more gold and power up your character further.
The maximum profession level in WoW Classic is 300, which will likely become available in phase three, a little further down the road.
New questlines
Just like in phase one, you can complete lengthy yet unique profession questlines to be able to craft Epic-quality gear. It’s still unknown how many questlines and new Epic items there will be, but I assume all crafters will have at least one or more recipes to unlock this way.
New materials
In a post on its official website from Jan. 30, Blizzard confirmed there will be new, never-before-seen materials in Season of Discovery phase two. You will be able to collect and trade these new materials with other players. Examples include Low-Background Truesilver Plates, Hyperconductive Arcano-Filament, and Faintly Glowing Leather.
New recipes
Blizzard is adding more profession recipes akin to Extraplanar Spidersilk Boots and Void-touched Leather Gloves in phase two. The devs gave fans a glimpse of these new items in the patch preview, and here’s the list of all confirmed patterns and plans.
|Recipe name
|Stats
|Slot and armor
|Effects
|Materials
|Pattern: Rad-Resistant Scale Hood
|+11 Strength
+10 Agility
+11 Stamina
+10 Intellect
|Mail head
|Equip: Improves your chase to hit with spells and with melee and ranged attacks by one percent.
Use: Engage the radiation mitigation protocols in this helmet, causing you to immediately remove all active poison effects and gain immunity to all nature damage for three seconds. (10 mins cooldown)
|Low-Background Truesilver Plates
Shadow Oil
Faintly Glowing Leather
Insulating Gniodine
|Plans: Reflective Truesilver Braincage
|+14 Stamina
+15 Intellect
|Plate head
|Equip: Increases damage and healing done by magical spells by up to 21.
Use: Gain reinforced willpower, preventing silence, interrupt effects, and spell pushback for 10 seconds. (10 mins cooldown)
|Truesilver Bar
Low-Background Truesilver Plates
Hyperconductive Arcano-Filament
Polished Truesilver Gears
|Pattern: Gneuro-Linked Arcano-Filament Monocle
|+10 Stamina
+11 Intellect
|Cloth head
|Equip: Increases damage and healing done by magical spells and effects by up to 22. Equip: Restores four mana per five seconds.
Use: Harness the latent arcane energy in the nearby air to give you charged inspiration, reducing the mana cost of all spells by 50 percent and increasing damage and healing done by up to 50 for 12 seconds. (10 mins cooldown)
|Hyperconductive Arcano-Filament
Faintly Glowing Leather
Insulating Gniodine
Vision Dust
Bolt of Mageweave
|Enchanted Sigil: Innovation
|N/A
|N/A
|Use: Gain an enchanted sigil of innovation, empowering you to deal up to 20 increased damage and healing with spells, and increasing attack power by 20 for 30 minutes. This can only be applied outside of combat. (30 mins cooldown)
|Vision Dust
|Recipe: Mildly-Irradiated Rejuvenation Potion
|N/A
|N/A
|Use: Restores 262 to 438 mana and 340 to 460 health. Also increases attack power by 40 and damage done by all spells by 35 for 15 seconds.
|Leaded Vial
Crate of Tainted Gniodine Solution
Minor Rejuvenation Potion