WoW SoD: Gnomeregan raid release date, bosses, and more

Gnomeregan is the second raid dungeon in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery. During phase one, players entered Blackfathom Depth and defeated the menacing hydra Aku’mai. And now, they’re heading to the old Gnome capital—Gnomeregan.

Back in WoW Classic, this was just a leveling dungeon, and it took hours to complete a full quest run. Only the Alliance typically ran Gnomeregan. This was because it’s seated in Dun Morogh, the starting zone of Dwarves and Gnomes. Horde players struggled to access it, and running to the heart of the Alliance zone wasn’t a good option. In phase two, Horde should get an alternative way to reach Gnomeregan, but this has yet to be confirmed. Here’s everything we know about the Gnomeregan raid in Season of Discovery phase two, including the release date and all bosses.

When does the Gnomeregan raid release in WoW Classic Season of Discovery?

According to the official update from Blizzard Entertainment from Jan. 29, Gnomeregan will be available from the launch of phase two. Phase two releases on Feb. 8 worldwide.

Since most players will be busy leveling their characters in the first weeks of phase two, I presume it won’t be fully cleared for quite some time. Leveling from level 25 to 40 takes longer than the initial levels.

When does the Gnomeregan raid reset in WoW Classic Season of Discovery?

Gnomeregan will reset once a week at the start of phase two. The first scheduled reset is bound to happen on Feb. 13, and the second one on Feb. 20. The devs approached the Gnomeregan reset in this way because they don’t want players to miss out on lockouts.

Even though Blizzard hasn’t confirmed this yet, I presume the raid will have a three-day lockout after those two weeks.

All Gnomeregan raid bosses in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Gnomeregan raid boss. Image via Blizzard

This will be a 10-player raid, and it will feature six bosses. Five bosses have been redesigned to fit Season of Discovery, and one boss is completely new. Here’s the full list of all confirmed bosses in Gnomeregan:

Grubbis

Viscous Fallout

Electrocutioner 6000

Crowd Pummeler 9-60

Mekgineer Thermaplugg

Does the Gnomeregan raid have a buff in WoW Classic Season of Discovery?

Like Blackfathom Depths, Gnomeregan will have a world buff. According to Wowhead, the buff give the following stats:

Increased critical strike chance of spells by four percent

Additional 42 spell damage and healing

Increased melee attack, ranged attack, and movement speed by 20 percent

Again, like the Blackfathom Depths world buff, it will last two hours.