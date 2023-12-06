WoW SoD: How to get Boon of Blackfathom (BFD buff) in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Boon of Blackfathom is the new world buff added in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery. It will drastically increase your stats and make leveling and clearing dungeons a breeze, and you need to get it whenever possible.

World buffs in WoW Classic are available by completing specific activities or getting them when a player turns in a specific quest in a capital city. In WoW Classic, you can get Warchief’s Blessing, Rallying Cry of the Dragonslayer, Spirit of Zandalar, Songflower Serenade, Dire Maul Tribute buffs (Mol’dar’s Moxie, Fengus’ Ferocity, Slip’kik’s Savvy), and Sayge’s Dark Fortune buffs (from Darkmoon Faire). Unfortunately, most of these buffs are available at level 60 and still aren’t a part of Season of Discovery. Instead, Blizzard Entertainment created the new Boon of Blackfathom buff.

Here’s how you can get the Boon of Blackfathom buff in WoW Classic Season of Discovery.

Boon of Blackfathom (BFD buff) in WoW Classic Season of Discovery, explained

Boon of Blackfathom is an amazing buff that increases the critical chance of your spells, melee, and ranged attacks by two percent. On top of that, it gives you 20 attack power and an additional 20 percent movement speed.

It lasts for two full hours, and you lose it if you die. Luckily for you, you can store it using Chronoboon Displacer for later.

How can you get Boon of Blackfathom (BFD buff) in WoW Classic Season of Discovery?

Aku’mai drops the item you need to turn in to get the buff. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

You can get the Boon of Blackfathom (BFD) buff if you’re located in either Thunder Bluff or Darnassus when a player turns in the Perfect Blackfathom Pearl quest. This quest starts from the item with the same name and it drops from the final boss in the Blackfathom Deeps raid, Aku’mai. You will also get the buff if you turn in the quest item yourself.

You can get this quest item once per character and it has a 100 percent drop rate chance from Aku’mai.