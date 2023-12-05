WoW SoD: How to get Chronoboon Displacer in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Whether you like it or not, world buffs are a crucial part of World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery and you can preserve them using the Chronoboon Displacer. Since this item was added back in 2021 and not during the original game, many are wondering how to get it.

Chronoboon Displacer is a special consumable item that suspends all your world buffs, including the dragonslaying, Dire Maul, Zul’Gurub, and Felwood buffs, and saves them for another time. This means you can safely travel PvP zones and any other dangerous areas without the fear of getting those sweet buffs purged or dispelled by trolls. Besides that, you can use this item to avoid the buffs counting down while you’re waiting for the rest of the raid to log on.

Here’s how you can get Chronoboon Displacer in WoW Classic Season of Discovery.

Chronoboon Displacer in WoW Classic Season of Discovery, explained

As I already mentioned, Chronoboon Displacer stores all your world buffs for one full hour. It can store the following buffs:

Warchief’s Blessing

Rallying Cry of the Dragonslayer

Spirit of Zandalar

Songflower Serenade

Dire Maul Tribute buffs (Mol’dar’s Moxie, Fengus’ Ferocity, Slip’kik’s Savvy)

Sayge’s Dark Fortune buffs (from Darkmoon Faire)

You can hold up to five stacks of this item, can trade it freely, and it has a one-hour cooldown that’s ticking down even if you’re logged out. You can add as many world buffs to a used Chronoboon Displacer, but you can’t get more than one stack of the same buff.

How can you get Chronoboon Displacers in WoW Classic Season of Discovery?

You can get Chronoboon Displacers from any reagent vendor in WoW Classic Season of Discovery for 20 silver. Normally, you can find reagent vendors in any capital city, you just have to look for them carefully.

Locations of all Chronoboon Displacer vendors in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Here are the exact locations of all Alliance Chronoboon Displacer vendors.

Darnassus reagent vendor in Cenarion Enclave, in the wooden treehouse – 34.6, 9.8 coordinates

Darnassus reagent vendor location. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic

Stormwind reagent vendor is in the Pestle’s Apothecary building in the Trading District – 56. 16, 65. 23 coordinates

Reagent vendor in Stormwind location. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic

Ironforge reagent vendor is in the Commons are, next to the Gates of Ironforge – 19.6 56.2 coordinates

Ironforge reagent vendor location. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic

Here are the exact locations of all Horde Chronoboon Displacer vendors.

Orgrimmar reagent vendor is in a house in Valley of Strenght– 45.60, 56.79 coordinates

Orgrimmar reagent vendor location. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic

The undercity reagent vendor is in the upper ring, right next to the Innkeeper – 69.6, 39.2 coordinates

Undercity reagent vendor location. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic

Thunder Bluff reagent vendor is walking around the lake on the first floor – 41.8, 59.8 coordinates

Thunder Bluff reagent vendor location. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic

You may also find reagent vendors around the world, but your safest bet is visiting a reagent vendor in one of the capital cities.