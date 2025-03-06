Blizzard slaps World of Warcraft cheaters with ban hammer after they somehow take down Mythic Gallywix

The Race to World First event is always an exciting time as a World of Warcraft player, as it highlights the best competitors in the game tearing through the toughest new content with their guild mates. Keeping up with the first-ever kills is a great way to get inspired as a raider.

Recommended Videos

The RWF for the Liberation of Undermine is already off to a strange start, thanks to a mysterious Mythic Gallywix kill popping up in the Hall of Fame. Attributed to the EU guild RAoV Quality Assurance, the exploited kill was briefly listed on the Mythic Raid Hall of Fame page on the official WoW site.

Amusingly, the same guild’s Vexie and the Geargrinders kill was listed three minutes after their Gallywix kill on WoWProgress—if you’re unfamiliar, Vexie is the first boss in the Liberation of Undermine raid and Gallywix is the last.

This strange series of events was quickly snapped up by fans online and poked at, before being addressed by a community manager from the Blizzard team on the forums.

In response to a forum post pointing out the final boss kill from severely under-geared, fresh characters, the community manager noted that Blizzard’s team had started investigating immediately, spotting a series of new accounts using “an exploit to cast an internal spell” to achieve the unbelievable kills.

They continued, saying that the security engineers on the team had put a stop to the exploit immediately, taking actions against the player accounts and clearing out the Hall of Fame page to leave space for the eventual winner of the race.

“We will continue to employ the utmost vigilance about fair play in World of Warcraft,” they finished, prompting readers to chime in with their own thoughts on the matter. Many were split, with a handful of players frustrated that cheating was even possible in the first place.

Some players were in hysterics over the exploit, though, with a few dubbing the still-ongoing event as the Race to World Second and praising RAoV Quality Assurance for their speed in tackling Chrome King Gallywix.

Others pointed out that if players were ever going to exploit and find ways to cheat, surely a Goblin-themed patch and raid was the perfect time for it. Patch 11.1 and the Liberation of Undermine raid are both heavily Goblin-themed, with themes like capitalism and corruption running throughout.

One player queried, “Thematically, shouldn’t a Goblin raid be the perfect place for exploitation? It should almost be required.”

Another agreed with this, jokingly adding, “There’s some merit to this. Exploiting is the Goblin way and time is money.”

At the time of writing, the Mythic Raid Hall of Fame on the WoW website is once again empty, waiting for the winning guild to strike down Chrome King Gallywix. To keep up with the Race to World First, make sure to check out our leaderboard—we’ll update with the results here as they come in.

Next Poll

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy