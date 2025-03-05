WoW Liberation of Undermine boss list: Abilities, rewards, more

The latest raid to join World of Warcraft with Patch 11.1 is the Liberation of Undermine, featuring eight unique bosses and a mountain of sparkly loot.

Recommended Videos

This lore-drenched raid will present a challenge for even the most seasoned of players. Below, we’ve gathered everything you need to know about the Liberation of Undermine bosses, including their key abilities and the most important items from their loot tables.

Vexie and the Geargrinders

A tough boss. Image via Blizzard

Vexie and the Geargrinders is the first boss encounter in WoW‘s Liberation of Undermine. This imposing battle is a single-target fight with additional mobs.

The first phase requires the group to remove stacks of the Protective Plating buff off of Vexie’s vehicle. If all of the stacks are not removed within two limits, the raid will be wiped.

When all the stacks are removed, the Geargrinder vehicle will suffer a Mechanical Breakdown debuff where it takes increased damage for a short period of time, with repair adds attempting to fix it. The two phases will cycle.

Some of Vexie’s strongest loot drops include:

Greasemonkey’s Shift-Stick Staff

Staff Blastfurious Machete one-hand Sword

one-hand Sword Blazer of Glory Mail Chest

The plans for the Siphoning Stiletto Dagger are also listed as potential Bonus Loot.

Cauldron of Carnage

The Cauldron of Carnage. Image via Blizzard

The Cauldron of Carnage, Rik Reverb, Sprocketmonger Lockenstock, and Stix Bunkjunker fights can be tackled in any order.

This fight features two bosses—Flarendo and Torq—which have their own set of abilities and must be dealt with individually.

When 100 Energy is reached in the fight, Flarendo and Torq will activate a Colossal Crash, inflicting massive damage. These Crashes get stronger as the fight goes on, rewarding a quick win.

There’s plenty of loot to pick up here, including:

Crowd Favorite one-hand Fist Weapon

one-hand Fist Weapon Tournament Arc Bow

Bow Flarendo’s Pilot Button Trinket

You’ll also be able to grab Bloody Gallybux drops suitable for your class to synthesize hand items from the Liberation of Undermine set lists.

Rik Reverb

Highlight of the Undermine raid. Image via Blizzard

Rik Reverb is a single-target boss which tasks players with managing Amplifiers and keeping on top of two cycling phases.

In the first phase, Amplifier totems are dropped, which players must drain of Energy. Full Energy Amplifiers will deal lethal damage to the entire party.

Reaching 100 Energy will let Rik enter phase two, where he gains a 99 percent damage immunity and sends out lethal Blaring Drop waves. A blue circle will appear around one Amplifier—players must get to this to get knocked above the ring, dodging the Blaring Drop damage.

Key drops from this fight include the Remixed Ignition Saber one-hand Sword and the Bonus Loot plans for Duskthread Lining. Players can also grab Polished Gallybux tokens to synthesize leg drops for their class.

Stix Bunkjunker

This is a single-target boss that continually gathers Energy, entering a phase called Overdrive after two garbage encounter cycles. He’ll take 99 percent less damage after Overdrive and rain Overcharged Bolts down on the group. After this, Stix will operate at Maximum Output, boosting his stats and mechanics.

Random players will end up rolling around garbage balls in this fight with the aim of filling up an encounter bar and avoiding Incinerators.

They should be rolled into four small piles of rubbish at first, then into larger piles or Scrapmaster adds. One player with a full bar should roll into each of the Discarded Doomsplosives, with the other players rolling into the boss for extra damage.

Key drops to watch for here include the Dumpster Diver two-hand Axe, the Explosive Hearthstone Toy, and Rusty Gallybux tokens, with the latter allowing for leg items to match the player’s class.

Sprocketmonger Lockenstock

A tricky boss. Image via Blizzard

This is a single-target fight that gets harder the longer it goes on, so a speedy defeat is essential. There are two cycling phases that take place among the conveyor belts—Lockenstock’s Inventions will be activated in phase one and they’ll get empowered after the second phase.

During the first phase, there are AoE hazards to watch for. Additionally, Inventions will come to life with the following traits:

Blazing Beam : Causes fire walls that must be dodged

: Causes fire walls that must be dodged Rocket Barrage : Launches rockets that must be dodged

: Launches rockets that must be dodged Mega Magnetize: Drags in players and stuns them

Phase two activates at 100 Energy. The second phase will trigger Beta Launch, pushing away all players and electrifying key areas of the arena, dealing consistent AoE damage and healing absorb.

Void buffs will be applied to Lockenstock’s Inventions after each phase two, along with a massive damage boost for the boss.

The most significant drops here include:

Alphacoil Ba-Boom Stick Staff

Staff GIGADEATH Chainblade one-hand Warglaive

one-hand Warglaive Test Pilot’s Go-Pack Back piece

The plans for the Adrenal Surge Clasp Waist piece are also listed as Bonus Loot for this boss.

The One-Armed Bandit

The One-Armed Bandit is a single-target fight with priority adds. When the boss enters the Spin to Win phase, it’ll summon three Assistant adds.

These adds drop tokens, which must be put into the boss to activate Rewards—which are just extra damage-dealing mechanics. Not depositing enough tokens or repeating a combination will give the boss an obscene damage boost, but during the first phase, players can choose which Rewards to deal with.

After all of the possible Reward combinations for the fight have been selected, the boss will enter Cheat to Win, deciding its own Reward combinations. If it is not defeated quick enough here, it will wipe the raid with Explosive Jackpot.

Key loot drops to watch for here include:

Best-in-Slots two-hand Mace

two-hand Mace Giga Bank-Breaker two-hand Polearm

two-hand Polearm Random Number Perforator one-hand Dagger

Gilded Gallybux tokens can also be obtained, synthesizing class-appropriate head items from the raid tier.

Mug’zee, Heads of Security

This dual phase boss has a unique set of abilities for each head, which will activate depending on which side the raid is positioned on. If players do not swap sides before the boss reaches 100 Energy, the raid will be wiped.

Once the boss reaches 40 percent health, the heads will trigger a Bulletstorm attack in the intermission, before working together and using both of their abilities at once. Again, if the boss reaches 100 Energy in phase two, the raid will be wiped.

The most important drops to watch for here include:

Capo’s Molten Knuckles one-hand Fist Weapon

one-hand Fist Weapon Wiseguy’s Refused Offer one-hand Mace

one-hand Mace “Bullet-Proof” Vestplate Plate Chest

Plate Chest “Tiny Pal” Gun

The plans for the Magnificent Jeweller’s Setting are also listed as Bonus Loot.

Chrome King Gallywix

The final fight. Image via Blizzard

Chrome King Gallywix is a triple-phase, single-target fight with priority adds to manage. In the first phase, Gallywix stays in one spot, dealing nasty AoE damage and cone attacks. Notably, Gatling Cannon does increased damage to anyone out of melee range.

In the second phase, triggered at 100 Energy, the boss will continue to attack but also begin to activate Giga Coils, dealing heavy damage. These must be destroyed using the Giga Bombs from Darkfuse Technicians.

An intermission occurs at 50 percent health, where Gallywix will launch into the middle of the arena and kill anyone in the immediate vicinity. The TOTAL DESTRUCTION attack must be interrupted to avoid a total raid wipe.

The third phase features mechanics from the first two phases, tasking players with managing Giga Coils once again while dealing with higher-level attacks and steeper levels of damage.

There are plenty of solid drops to watch for from this fight, with some highlights including:

Keys to the Big G mount

mount Capital Punisher two-hand Mace

two-hand Mace The Jastor Diamond Ring

Ring Prototype A.S.M.R. mount

The recipe for the Authority of the Depths weapon enchantment is also listed as Bonus Loot here.

Liberation of Undermine is one of the most explosive raids to join the WoW raid roster, with a number of challenges that’ll keep your guildmates on their toes. If you’d like to see the raid from a new perspective, make sure to check out the Story Mode option when it unlocks.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy