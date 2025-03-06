New WoW ground effects are a massive eye-opener for players: ‘Most significant accessibility improvement I’ve seen in 20 years’

While the new WoW The War Within Undermine(d) update was crowned as an absolute hit by many players, the praise for the game doesn’t end there. Another part of the game has also gone down well with players, and it’s about ground effects and visuals.

Amid the Undermine patch, a discussion started by a player on a March 6 Reddit thread touched on an interesting topic about ground effects. Players agree that these revolutionary ground effects and visuals are an eye opener in WoW, especially for those with impaired vision.

Super easy to see. Image via u/TheKephas

It’s a known fact that WoW is the most popular MMO game today, and with a ton of expansions behind it, it has received constant upgrades to both gameplay and visuals. As far as modern WoW goes, players say its never ground effects and visuals are “the most significant accessibility improvement” in the past 20 years.

“It is a huge step up, I feel a lot more confident trying to tackle higher level content just because I can actually see most of what’s happening. To think I survived Koralon back in the day,” one of the top comments said in WoW’s subreddit.

This is undoubtedly a great improvement by Blizzard, because new ground effects and visuals make the game smoother and better, and they also help many players gain their confidence to try tougher content like Mythic+ dungeons and raids. While that’s definitely great for players, some praise other additions to the game.

Just keep the improvements coming. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

“Honestly, loving the new improvements we’ve been gradually getting in DF and TWW. New talent tree, UI revamp and edit mode, Dragonriding, Warbands, ground effects revamp etc. Hell, even Shadowlands added some good stuff like revamping leveling, great vault, catalysts, rotational M+ pool,” another player commented in WoW’s subreddit.

Although some things could still be improved, you have to give Blizzard the credit where credit is due, and players had nothing but praise for this time. Let’s just hope the developer continues to do a great job of improving the game we all love.

