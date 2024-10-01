Image Credit: Bethesda
What item level gear do Mythic+ dungeons drop in WoW The War Within?

Big challenge for some fine rewards.
Published: Oct 1, 2024 05:33 am

Although there are a couple of ways to gear up in WoW The War Within, one of the best ways to get some juicy loot is to run Mythic+ dungeons. 

Mythic+ dungeons are one of the hardest types of content you can do in The War Within, but they are also well worth it because you have a chance of obtaining Champion and even Hero-level loot.

Every time you run a Mythic+ dungeon, your group has a chance of getting at least two pieces of gear at the end of the run with the personal loot system deciding who gets the gear. If you’re looking for a way to obtain some powerful gear, here’s our full guide on what item level gear you can expect from Mythic+ dungeons in The War Within.

WoW The War Within season one Mythic+ dungeons pool

Glass feature in a cathedral-looking room in WoW The War Within
That’s a nice choice of dungeons. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Before you start your grind, it’s worth knowing every season in WoW has a seasonal rotation of eight Mythic+ dungeons. There are currently four Khaz Algar dungeons and four dungeons from other expansions in The War Within season one. Below you can find all Mythic+ dungeons and the timers you need to achieve to obtain rewards.

DungeonExpansionTimerKeystone +2Keystone +3
Ara-Kara, City of EchoesThe War Within30:0024:0018:00
The DawnbreakerThe War Within30:0024:0018:00
The StonevaultThe War Within33:0026:2419:48
City of ThreadsThe War Within35:0028:0021:00
Mists of Tirna ScitheShadowlands30:0024:0018:00
The Necrotic WakeShadowlands32:0025:3619:12
Siege of BoralusBattle for Azeroth34:0027:1220:24
Grim BatolCataclysm36:0029:1221:36

Although the first few keystones could be a breeze for most players, the higher you go, the more difficult your journey is. This is because both health and damage of your dungeon’s opponents increase with every Keystone. 

WoW The War Within season one Mythic+ loot table

Tall sotne buildings on the Isle of Dorn in WoW The War Within
Don’t forget to visit The Great Vault every week. Image via Blizzard

After you complete one of those eight dungeons, it’s only logical you get highly rewarded for your hard work. The best part about Mythic+ dungeons is that the more you do them weekly, the higher your reward from The Great Vault is.

It’s a similar concept as Bountiful Delves and other World activities, so you better do it as much as you can. Here’s all item level loot you can expect from Mythic+ dungeons this season.

Keystone levelDungeon run lootThe Great Vault loot
2597606
3597610
4600610
5603613
6606613
7610616
8610619
9613619
10613623

Mythic+ dungeons offer amazing Champion gear that ranges from 597 to 606 item level, and if you do Keystone +7 or higher, you can even obtain Hero gear. The best part about this is that the higher keystones you do, the higher your weekly reward from The Great Vault is, meaning you can even get a Myth piece.

