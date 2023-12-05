WoW SoD: All world buffs in WoW Classic Season of Discovery and how to get them

World of Warcraft Classic brings back the vanilla Azeroth with several new mechanics and twists to the nostalgic landscape. World Buffs have made a comeback, with specific environments and instances giving players unique buffs.

World Buffs are general buffs all players can receive by entering a designated region or instance or by completing a specific tasks. These are usually powerful buffs that stand to benefit your character.

All world buffs in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Likely as World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery progresses and more phases release, we can expected the list of World Buffs to increase. Instances such as Blackfathom Deeps provide unique buffs along with seasonal events including the Darkmoon Faire.

Below are all the current World Buffs you can unlock and how to get each one.

Boon of Blackfathom

Boon of Blackfathom is a World Buff all players receive after entering the Blackfathom Deeps instance. This buff increases the critical chance of spells, melee, and ranged attacks by two-percent and grants an additional 20 attack power. The boon also grants 20-percent increased movement speed. All benefits only last for 120 minutes.

Ashenvale Buffs

Ashenvale is a PvP zone you can access in World of Warcraft Season of Discovery by either entering through Darkshore as an Alliance character or through the Barrens as a Horde player. There are currently three World Buffs that you can receive from Ashenvale.

Battlefield Inspiration: Obtained from either Blademaster (Horde) or Keeper of the Grove (Alliance). When within 40 yards of the battlefield leader, you gain 50-percent more health and deal 20-percent more damage.

Battlefield Genius: Obtained from Kazragore (Horde) and Felore Moonray (Alliance). When within 40 yards of your faction leader you deal 100-percent more health and 50-percent more damage.

Ashenvale Rallying Cry: Obtained after winning in Ashenvale. Increases all damage and healing effects by five-percent for two hours.

Darkmoon Faire world buffs

Darkmoon Faire is the best place to pick up World Buffs. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Darkmoon Faire currently boasts the most amount of available buffs, all obtained by speaking to Sayge. This NPC provides one of two hypothetical situation you can answer and receive a World Buff from. Below are all the buffs and dialog choices that you need to select.