WoW SoD: All world buffs in WoW Classic Season of Discovery and how to get them

World of Warcraft Classic brings back the vanilla Azeroth with several new mechanics and twists to the nostalgic landscape. World Buffs have made a comeback, with specific environments and instances giving players unique buffs.
World Buffs are general buffs all players can receive by entering a designated region or instance or by completing a specific tasks. These are usually powerful buffs that stand to benefit your character.
All world buffs in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Likely as World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery progresses and more phases release, we can expected the list of World Buffs to increase. Instances such as Blackfathom Deeps provide unique buffs along with seasonal events including the Darkmoon Faire.
Below are all the current World Buffs you can unlock and how to get each one.
Boon of Blackfathom
Boon of Blackfathom is a World Buff all players receive after entering the Blackfathom Deeps instance. This buff increases the critical chance of spells, melee, and ranged attacks by two-percent and grants an additional 20 attack power. The boon also grants 20-percent increased movement speed. All benefits only last for 120 minutes.
Ashenvale Buffs
Ashenvale is a PvP zone you can access in World of Warcraft Season of Discovery by either entering through Darkshore as an Alliance character or through the Barrens as a Horde player. There are currently three World Buffs that you can receive from Ashenvale.
- Battlefield Inspiration: Obtained from either Blademaster (Horde) or Keeper of the Grove (Alliance). When within 40 yards of the battlefield leader, you gain 50-percent more health and deal 20-percent more damage.
- Battlefield Genius: Obtained from Kazragore (Horde) and Felore Moonray (Alliance). When within 40 yards of your faction leader you deal 100-percent more health and 50-percent more damage.
- Ashenvale Rallying Cry: Obtained after winning in Ashenvale. Increases all damage and healing effects by five-percent for two hours.
Darkmoon Faire world buffs
The Darkmoon Faire currently boasts the most amount of available buffs, all obtained by speaking to Sayge. This NPC provides one of two hypothetical situation you can answer and receive a World Buff from. Below are all the buffs and dialog choices that you need to select.
- Sayge’s Dark Fortune of Agility: Increases Agility by 10 percent.
- “I confiscate the corn he has stolen, warn him that stealing is a path toward doom and destruction, but I let him go to return to his family.”
- “I would create some surreptitious means to keep my brother out of the order. I can keep him out without him being any bit wiser, thereby saving our familial bonds.”
- Sayge’s Dark Fortune of Armor: Increases armor by 10 percent.
- “I slay the man on the spot as my liege would expect me to do, as he nothing more than a thief and a liar.”
- “I risk my own life and free him so that he may prove his innocence. If I can, I’ll help him in any way.”
- Sayge’s Dark Fortune of Damage: Increases damage by 10 percent.
- “I slay the man on the spot as my liege would expect me to do, as he nothing more than a thief and a liar.”
- “I execute him as per my liege’s instructions, and do it in such a manner that he suffers painfully before he dies as retribution for his crimes against my people.”
- Sayge’s Dark Fortune of Strength: Increases strength by 10 percent
- “I confiscate the corn he has stolen, warn him that stealing is a path toward doom and destruction, but I let him go to return to his family.”
- “I would speak for my brother joining the order, potentially risking the safety of the order. I could help him with the order’s regimens, and I’d have faith in his ability to adapt and learn.”
- Sayge’s Dark Fortune of Stamina: Increases stamina by 10 percent.
- “I confiscate the corn he has stolen, warn him that stealing is a path toward doom and destruction, but I let him go to return to his family.”
- “I would speak against my brother joining the order, rushing a permanent breach in our relationship. He would be a danger to himself and those around him, and that is too great a risk hoping he would improve over time.”
- Sayge’s Dark Fortune of Spirit: Increases spirit by 10 percent.
- “I turn over the man to my liege for punishment, as he has broken the law of the land and it is my sworn duty to enforce it.”
- “I confront the ruler on his malicious behavior, upholding my liege’s honor at the risk of any future diplomacy.”
- Sayge’s Dark Fortune of Intelligence: Increases intelligence by 10 percent.
- “I turn over the man to my liege for punishment, as he has broken the law of the land and it is my sworn duty to enforce it.”
- “I not-so-quietly ignore the insult, hoping to instill a fear in the ruler that he may have gaffed. I then inform my liege of the insult when I return.”
- Sayge’s Dark Fortune of Resistance: Increases all magical resistance by 25.
- “I slay the man on the spot as my liege would expect me to do, as he nothing more than a thief and a liar.”
- ” I execute him as per my liege’s instructions, but doing so in as painless of a way as possible. Justice must be served, but I can show some compassion.”