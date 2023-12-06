WoW SoD: How to get Extraplanar Spidersilk Boots in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

It forces you to visit a few places, but these Boots are worth it.

Professions are once again a huge deal in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery. Blizzard Entertainment has introduced new content and changes to vanilla WoW so players can rediscover Azeroth, and players can now craft powerful Void-Touched items like Extraplanar Spidersilk Boots.

There are dozens of new features in WoW Classic Season of Discovery, but Void-Touched items are among the most intriguing and important additions. They are very powerful items that elevate your characters to new heights, so each character is only allowed to have one, at least for the first phase.

With four different Void-Touched gear pieces, there isn’t much room to be picky. Each one is perfect for certain classes, with Extraplanar Spidersilk Boots being a must-have for healers and spellcasters. Obtaining them isn’t easy and will take you to a few places, but there’s no reason you shouldn’t go after them, or other Void-Touched items, in WoW Classic Season of Discovery.

Where to get the Extraplanar Spidersilk Boots in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Step one – Get Spidersilk Boots and level up Tailoring

To make Extraplanar Spidersilk Boots, you first need to craft Spidersilk Boots, which requires 125 Tailoring. You need 150 Tailoring to make the Extraplanar version, but you can get those last few Tailoring levels later if needed. These Boots require a few rare ingredients, like Iridescent Pearls, so if you have some spare time before reaching level 25, you can focus on getting them.

Step two – Find the Dead Twilight Cultist in Ashenvale

At the beginning of your journey for Extraplanar Spidersilk Boots, head over to the western border of Ashenvale, where you’ll find a Dead Twilight Cultist. You need 100 skill in either Leatherworking, Blacksmithing, or Tailoring to interact with the cultist, which are the professions required to craft one of the four Void-Touched items later on.

Head over to the northwest of Ashenvale like shown on the map. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Additionally, you need to have Elixir of Coalesced Regret in your inventory. If you meet these two requirements, you can speak with the Cultist, and you’ll have specific dialogue options that will allow you to continue the quest.

Step three – Pay a visit to Old Serra’kis in Blackfathom Deeps

Afterward, travel to Blackfathom Deeps, a WoW Classic dungeon that was transformed into a raid in Season of Discovery. During your natural progression through the raid, you will come across the corpse of Old Serra’kis, a boss from the original Blackfathom Deeps dungeon. Interact with the corpse to collect the Handful of Shifting Scales, which is needed for the next step.

Step four – Visit N’ora and create the Shifting Scale Talisman

Once you grab the Handful of Shifting Scales, travel to Rachet to pay a visit to N’ora Anyheart. You can find her in the inn on the south side of the town, pictured on the map below.

Visiting N’ora is a pivotal part of the quest. Screenshot by Dot Esports

By speaking to N’ora, you will be allowed to craft the Shifting Scale Talisman, a mandatory item to progress. But, it doesn’t come without a cost. You have to sacrifice the following items to complete this step:

x40 Strange Dust

x5 Greater Magic Essence

x2 Small Glimmering Shard

Five Gold

Step five – Find The Box in Blackfathom Deeps

Swimming down to it would be impossible normally, but with the Shifting Scale Talisman, you can do so without taking any damage. Beneath Kelris’ sanctum you can find a chest with The Box inside it.

Last but not least, you need to head over to Hillsbrad Foothills and speak with Ardelle Dralta or Brave Stonetorch, depending on your faction. Afterward, travel to the north of the zone and find a cave protected by Ravenholdt guards. You will have to fight your way through them and travel across the cave.

This is where you need to go in order to finish the quest. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After leaving the cave, you will find yourself by the side of a mountain. Travel down the path and you will eventually encounter a large pillar of light shining on the ground, nearby a small lake. Once you’re next to the lake, open The Box by right-clicking it, which will destroy it and reward you with one Shard of the Void.

The job’s not done yet, though. After doing the above steps, a mysterious Shadowy Figure will appear. Speak to them and select the correct dialogue option, which is “Fine, show me. If only to stop your prattling.” Once you do, you will have learned the Void-Touched recipes, including one for the Extraplanar Spidersilk Boots.