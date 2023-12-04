WoW SoD: How to get Iridescent Pearl in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

In World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery, players may collect certain ingredients to create powerful gear pieces. One such item mandatory to craft a few strong equipment elements is the Iridescent Pearl.

WoW Classic Season of Discover allowed players to dive into the vanilla world of Azeroth and rediscover it in a new light. With many fresh features and tweaks to certain classes, numerous players are hooked on Season of Discovery and are enjoying their time in the new mode.

Players will need all the ingredients they can to gear up in Season of Discovery. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To progress through WoW Classic Season of Discovery, players are required to do a few things, including collecting new items. These can be acquired by crafting them, which was a common routine in the vanilla game. But, many of them require different ingredients, like Iridescent Pearl, which isn’t the easiest to get.

Don’t sweat, though. Here’s all you need to know about Iridescent Pearl in WoW Classic Season of Discovery, including on where to find it.

What is Iridescent Pearl needed for in WoW Classic Season of Discovery?

Iridescent Pearl is a crafting reagent in WoW Classic Season of Discovery, that’s used in a variety of professions to craft gear. Players need it to create items like Shining Silver Breastplate (Blacksmithing), Iridescent Hammer (Blacksmithing), Gem-studded Leather Belt (Leatherworking), Phoenix Gloves (Tailoring), and Phoenix Pants (Tailoring). Each of them can be useful in the game, but most players need Iridescent Pearl for Spidersilk Boots.

Spidersilk Boots is a Cloth boots gear piece, that has plenty of armor, and increase your Stamina, Intellect, and Spirit. You need level 20 to wear them and 125 in Tailoring to make them. One of the main ingredients in crafting your own Spiderslik Boots is Iridescent Pearl.

How much are Iridescent Pearls worth in WoW Classic Season of Discovery?

Due to their high value in crafting, Iridescent Pearls are quite expensive. On Crusader Strike in Europe, they are priced at around eight gold each on the Auction House, and we believe the case is similar on many servers across the globe.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to get Iridescent Pearls in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

There are three ways of getting Iridescent Pearls in WoW Classic Season of Discovery. The first of them is looting the item itself, but in WoW Classic it only drops from a few bosses and Elite enemies, which naturally isn’t an efficient way to get them. You could also fish them directly in Azshara, Feralas, and The Hinterlands, but this would also take too much of your time.

Therefore, we believe the best way to get Iridescent Pearls is by opening Thick-shelled Clams. When opened, they can drop Iridescent Pearls. They can be often dropped by a variety of monsters, including Murlocs. And there are two spots we found perfect to be farming these Clams.

Where to farm Iridescent Pearls in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

There are two perfect spots to farm Iridescent Pearls in WoW Classic Season of Discovery, each for Horde and Alliance. If you’re part of the former, head over to Hillsbrad Foothills and head south towards the shore between Ruins of Southshore and Azurelode Mine. There, you’ll find plenty of Murlocs and other mobs that drop Thick-shelled Clams pretty consistently.

You’ll find more than enough Murlocs here. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Wowhead

If you’re playing Alliance, on the other hand, head over to Wetlands and traverse to the western side of the area. You’ll eventually stumble upon swamps called Bluegill Marsh, where dozens of Murlocs will also be found. They drop the Clams pretty consistently as well.

This area is swarmed with Murlocs. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Wowhead

Once you loot Thick-shelled Clams, just open them in hopes of getting Iridescent Pearls. They are a perfect source of gold if you intend to sell them on the Auction House and make yourself a quick buck.