WoW SoD: How to get the Elixir of Coalesced Regret in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

The Elixir of Coalesced Regret in World of Warcraft Season of Discovery is an essential item to eventually obtain the Shard of the Void, which is then used in recipes to create powerful Void-touched items. Though the Elixir is only a small part of the chain, it is essential to progress.

Void-touched items are improvements on Rare items in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery. Several items, such as the Void-touched Gloves, are likely to be best-in-slot gear for much of phase one. If you’re trying to get the Elixir of Coalesced Regret or figure out what the item is used for, here’s what you need to do.

What is the Elixir of Coalesced Regret used for in WoW SoD?

You can use the Elixir on the Dead Twilight Cultist corpse in Ashenvale, and potentially other dead NPCs as well | Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Elixir of Coalesced Regret in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery can be used to speak with dead NPCs. In particular, it’s being used by players to speak with the dead Twilight Cultists to follow the Void-touched items quest line.

Once you have obtained your elixir, you can travel to the deceased NPC above and use the Elixir of Coalesced Regret to speak with the dead character, so long as you also have a 100/150 profession level in blacksmithing, tailoring, or leatherworking as well.

How to get the Elixir of Coalesced Regret in WoW SoD

The easiest way I have found to obtain the Elixir of Coalesced Regret is by purchasing the recipe from a vendor in the Hillsbrad Foothills. The vendors Zixil and Kzixx both travel along the main road between Tarren Mill and Southshore and sell the recipe for the Elixir for a couple silver.

To craft the Elixir of Coalesced Regret you or another person willing to work with you need to have an Alchemy skill of at least 90. This isn’t too difficult to obtain, and I was able to grind up my Alchemy levels to this point in relatively little time. To craft the item, you need the following reagents:

x5 Stanglekelp

Leaded Vial

x5 Grave Moss

Soul Dust

Stranglekelp is found across various regions, including Stranglethorn Vale and Hillsbrad Foothills, but most conveniently in the Barrens for Horde players. Grave Moss can also be found in Desolace, Duskwood, and the Wetlands.