WoW SoD: How to get Void-touched Leather Gloves in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery not only brought new raids and mechanics to older Azeroth, but also plenty of new items. Void-touched items, including the Void-Touched Leather Gloves, are bound to be one of the best-in-slots in phase one’s end game.

Similar to runes, Void-touched gear gives a beneficial passive bonus to regular pieces of rare gear that can make the item even better. Several professions, including tailoring, leatherworking, and blacksmithing can can all create Void-touched gear, but the Void-touched Gloves are exclusive to leatherworking.

Considering how strong these gloves can make your character, the process to get these gloves can be grueling. If you are starting this long process, here’s what you need to do.

Where to get the Void-touched Leather Gloves in WoW SoD

Getting the recipe to create the Void-touched Leather Gloves is a five-step process that contains various requires and restrictions that you should know before embarking on your journey.

Step One – Find the Dead Twilight Cultist

Head to the western end of Ashenvale to find your cultist | Screenshot by Dot Esports

The first step to get the Void-touched Leather Gloves is to find the Dead Twilight Cultist in Ashenvale. Use the map above for reference. The dying cultist has three different dialog options, but the one you need to progress your mission has several requirements.

First, you need to have 100/150 skill in either leatherworking, blacksmithing, or tailoring. Next, you need to obtain and use the Elixir of Coalesced Regret to speak with the dead body. If you meet these two requirements, then you will unlock an exclusive dialog tree that leads you to your next clue.

Step Two – Find Old Serra’kis in Blackfathom Deeps

Your next step is to venture into Blackfathom Deeps. This instance is a former WoW Classic dungeon that has been reshaped into a raid for Season of Discovery. You will spot Old Serra’kis as you naturally progress through the raid with a party, but you might be surprised to find that the boss is already dead.

Despite the mob already being dead, you can still interact with the corpse to pick up the Handful of Shifting Scales.

Step Three – Craft the Shifting Scale Talisman

N’ora in the Rachet Inn can help craft your protective symbol | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Now that you have the Handful of Shifting Scales, you can use this to help craft an item that can protect against the Crushing Darkness that killed Old Serra’kis. You can do this by visiting the NPC N’ora Anyheart in Rachet, found in the Rachet Inn seen in the image above.

Before visiting N’ora, I recommend that you gather the other necessary reagents, including the following items:

x40 Strange Dust

x5 Greater Magic Essence

x2 Small Glimmering Shard

Five Gold

With all these items in hand, all purchasable from the auction house, you can then craft your Shifting Scale Talisman.

Step Four – Return to Blackfathom Deeps

With the protection now in hand, you can return to Blackfathom Deeps. This time, you need to play through the five-person version of the instance and find the area beneath Kelris’ sanctum inside the dungeon.

Swimming to this area without the Shifting Scale Talisman would normally cause you to take damage, but with the item you can swim as normal. Inside this area, you can look inside the Artisan’s chest to get another ominous item called The Box.

Step Five – Summon the Shadowy Figure

Take a trip along the mountainous trail above to find the hidden pillar | Screenshot by Dot Esports

The final step in this journey is to obtain the Shard of the Void. Go to Hillsbrad Foothills and speak with either Ardelle Dralta or Brave Stonetorch, depending on your faction. Go to the location listed above and travel up the mountain until you see a cave protected by Ravenholdt guards.

Venture through the cave to reach Ravenholdt Manor and then head straight west. Running along the side of the mountain, you should eventually run into a large prism of light residing inside of a lake. Right click on The Box in your inventory and you will destroy the item for good, and you will be rewarded with a single Shard of the Void.

Once this is done, a Shadow Figure will appear that you can communicate with. This NPC will teach you the Void-touched recipes and hints at a possible future run-in with the Void. Now you are finally free to create your Void-touched items.