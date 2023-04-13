How to get to Darnassus in World of Warcraft

Despite their destruction, Darnassus, Dolanaar, and Teldrassil are all still accessible. Here's how to reach them.

Although most cities in World of Warcraft have a direct way of allowing players to get to them (usually via a portal, ship, or zeppelin), the Night Elf capital of Darnassus takes a bit more legwork to get to, especially considering it’s been destroyed for years.

Darnassus was leveled in a climactic in-game event at the start of the Battle for Azeroth expansion known as the “War of the Thorns,” in which the World Tree Teldrassil (and subsequently Darnassus) was burned to the ground by then-Warchief Sylvanas Windrunner. Still, players in the current retail version of WoW can get to Darnassus by altering history and traveling through time.

Here’s how to get to Darnassus and Teldrassil in World of Warcraft.

How to get to Darnassus and Teldrassil in retail WoW

To get to Darnassus, you’ll first have to head back to the past. Speak with Zidormi in Darkshore to return to a version of the zone that existed before the Battle of Teldrassil. Darkshore is accessible via a portal on the docks in Stormwind City, just near the leftmost boat that takes you to the Dragon Isles.

Once in Darkshore, head to coordinates [48, 24] where Zidormi is waiting for you. Speak to her to travel to a previous version of Darkshore—one where Teldrassil and Darnassus haven’t been destroyed by the Horde. Once you’ve arrived in the past, you’ll be able to take a flight path from the nearby town of Lor’danel directly to Darnassus. You may also take a flight path to Rut’theran Village and a portal in the village to enter the city.

How to get to Dolanaar in World of Warcraft

Dolanaar is one of the main questing hubs in Teldrassil, and getting there is just as easy as getting to Darnassus. You should have a flight path to Dolanaar unlocked when flying out of Lor’danel on Darkshore, although the town can also be reached via your personal flying mount after making your way to Darnassus.

Outside of being a questing zone for newly-created Night Elf characters, Dolanaar is needed for the “Spring Fling” achievement, which requires you to bring your Spring Rabbit pet to the town during the game’s Noblegarden holiday.