WoW player reimagines Shadowlands with a twist

When Shadowlands first landed on live servers on November 23, 2020, the World of Warcraft community was happy with the state of the game and curious to see what happens next. The expansion went down the wrong path with later patches, but one player has an idea of what could have improved Shadowlands.

Reminiscing about the days of the Jailer and Oribos, one player shared an idea on WoW’s subreddit that could have improved the way we remember Shadowlands. In a post from April 11, the player suggests that the expansion dealing with death and life would be a far more enjoyable experience if it featured a raid for each Covenant.

The expansion started off with Castle Nathria and Ravendreth, but the other zones, Maldraxxus, Ardenweald, and Bastion had a lot of unused content and enemies that are only gathering dust right now. For example, the Drust are the main bad guys of Ardenweald, but their storyline ended with the zone campaign. Their story, however, could have been expanded in later patches and topped off with a raid as players finally defeat the big baddie of the Drust.

Unfortunately, Shadowlands ended up with only two staggered patches that brought forward Sanctum of Domination and Sepulcher of the First Ones, rushing to wrap up the story that had only started to unravel. Besides, the expansion hid a lot of relevant content in books like Syvanas and the players who didn’t read them really lacked context.

Essentially, Shadowlands had a lot of potential to be a good expansion, but the large majority of the content wasn’t used and has gone to waste. Still, we have Dragonflight to make up for that and it seems like the expansion is trying to deliver as much content as possible as we already have two patches behind us and we’re looking forward to Patch 10.1 on May 2.