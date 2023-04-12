A forgotten WoW town is repopulated thanks to Noblegarden holiday

Noblegarden is currently live in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight and achievement hunters are back on the loose. The holiday is only live for seven days, making it one of the shortest world events in the game and only giving players a brief window of opportunity to get all of its achievements, mounts, and rewards.

Noblegarden, a WoW holiday that’s most commonly compared to the real-world holiday of Easter, sees players going on egg hunts across towns in some of the game’s leveling zones. Noblegarden eggs have been scattered across early-game leveling towns such as Brill in Tirisfal Glades, Kharanos in Dun Morogh, Goldshire in Elwynn Forest, and others.

No early-game town is feeling the effects of Noblegarden more so than Azure Watch, though. The all-but-abandoned town on Azuremyst Isle (the Draenei starting zone) is bustling once again with Noblegarden in full swing, thanks to the ongoing egg hunt that’s taking place there between now and April 17. Players in search of the “Spring Fling” achievement will need to head to Azure Watch for a task, while rewards from the holiday’s egg hunt event can also be earned there.

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Azure Watch is usually a ghost town when the holiday is inactive. Azuremyst Isle is relatively out of the way and the town doesn’t serve much of a purpose for players who aren’t leveling through the zone. Additionally, the zone still prohibits flying mounts since zones that were introduced with The Burning Crusade expansion did not have any restrictions lifted on their airspace when flying mounts were introduced to the game later on.

Azure Watch is only accessible to Alliance players. Getting there can be done by taking a portal to the Exodar from the Wizard’s Sanctum in Stormwind City and walking over to the town on foot. The trek may take a noticeably longer amount of time than most journeys, though, since you’ll be prohibited from taking to the skies in the Draenei starting zone.

Noblegarden will end in WoW on April 17. After that point, it’s likely that Azure Watch will go back to being one of the quietest places on Azeroth.