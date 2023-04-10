How to get the Hard Boiled achievement during WoW’s Noblegarden event

WoW’s Noblegarden holiday event is live, and with it, a host of achievements for players to complete are available for a limited time.

One of the most painstaking achievements that is available during Noblegarden is the “Hard Boiled” achievement, which requires you to travel all the way to the Golakka Hot Springs in Un’Goro Crater as a Noblegarden Bunny and lay an egg (don’t ask questions).

You can be turned into a Noblegarden Bunny by way of two methods. The first method involves hunting for Brightly Colored Eggs in one of your faction’s towns (Goldshire, Kharanos, Razor Hill, and Brill, for example) until you turn into a Bunny randomly. The second method can be achieved by using a Blossoming Branch on a party member. Once you turn into a bunny, all you’ll have to do to earn the achievement is stand still in the Golakka Hot Springs for a few moments before the game automatically lays an egg on your behalf.

Mounting will nullify your status as a Noblegarden Bunny, but using your Hearthstone or any portals will keep the buff intact. With that in mind, you can use a combination of your Hearthstone, Dalaran Hearthstone, and any portals to start making your way to Un’Goro Crater.

How to get to Un’Goro Crater in WoW

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Un’Goro Crater is pretty far out of the way, and it’s one of the more forgotten zones in WoW’s history. It’s located in southern Kalimdor, and the easiest way to get there would be by taking a portal to the Caverns of Time in nearby Tanaris and walking west until you reach the Crater. You can also reach Un’Goro Crater by using a portal to Ramkahen in Uldum, although the route from the Caverns of Time is a bit quicker and safer.

Taking any type of damage (including fall damage) will break your bunny visage, so be sure to avoid any mobs and high surfaces en route to Un’Goro Crater.

The Golakka Hot Springs are located in the western portion of Un’Goro Crater. The safest place to earn the Hard Boiled achievement is at coordinates [36.71, 55.88], near the southeastern edge of the Hot Springs. This location is relatively far away from any enemies and usually plays host to helpful players who are also achievement hunting.