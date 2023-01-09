Tips and tricks for successful Mythic+ dungeon runs in World of Warcraft Dragonflight

Mythic+ dungeons are the type of dungeons World of Warcraft designed to challenge player’s understanding of their class and talents, test their knowledge—including both boss and trash mobs mechanics—and create repeatable content and an alternative gearing-up method for all those who are not avid high-end Mythic raiders. This type of dungeon made its way to the game for the first time during Legion, when we first saw the first iteration of regular and seasonal affixes, dungeon timers, and routes. Over the course of years, Mythic+ dungeons have, together with their designated community, evolved and drastically changed colors, becoming increasingly demanding and rewarding to complete.

To reward the most talented and skilled Mythic+ fanatics, Blizzard Entertainment designed achievements like Keystone Master and Keystone Hero, awarding players with seasonal mounts and additional spell effects. Aside from that, Dragonflight offers a wide variety of bonus achievements tied to specific dungeons that grant you, upon completing Mythic+ level 20 key or higher, a teleport to that specific dungeon.

No matter if you just chasing that Keystone Master title, or even if you plan on just getting that “the Thundering” title with Keystone Conqueror achievement, there are always plenty of tips and tricks you can incorporate to improve the quality of your Mythic+ runs and your Mythic+ rating. So, here are the tips and tricks that will guarantee you successful Mythic+ dungeon runs.

Buy and use phials, potions, buff foods, and oils

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

You’ll never see high-end Mythic+ aficionados running their Mythic+ keys to either chest it or push their key without their appropriate phials, potions, buff foods, and oils. What’s more, you even might see those players pop a feast in their preparation for the run to give the entire party more primary stat. When combined, all those buffs can account for stats equal to one whole item, making them invaluable tools to have at hand. Normally, buff foods and oils are not expensive, but your costs might rise if you plan on using phials on a regular basis since they cost roughly 300 and can even cost more if you prefer three-star quality items.

Understand the dungeon and affixes, and put together a team accordingly

Normally, the best habit you can have is to run your own Mythic+ key. This allows you to have full control over your run and to put together a team that has the highest chance of timing the key. Aside from regular team composition that should include a battle resurrection and Bloodlust, you should always look to optimize your team composition for a specific dungeon and weekly affixes. For example, whenever the Raging affix is up, you should always look to have Druids, Hunters, or Rogues in your party to soothe enraged mobs and help you defeat them faster.

Have Mythic+ addons and WeakAuras always up-to-date

Mythic Dungeon Tools and Deadly Boss Mods are two Mythic+ addons that are must-haves if you want to have a smooth run. While Mythic Dungeon Tools are normally used to keep track of trash mobs, routes, and the percentage, Deadly Boss Mods are here to guide you through both the trash and boss encounters. Although Deadly Boss Mods basically have every enemy ability in their database, you can’t expect it to work miracles, so you still need to learn the mechanics in the dungeons. Aside from these two addons, you’ll need to have WeakAura to help you with any additional mechanics. For example, you can use or create a new aura for the first boss of Nokhud Offensive to remind you when you should use ballistae.

Don’t be afraid

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

It’s absolutely normal to approach Mythic+ dungeons with a certain amount of anxiety and fear, but you should never allow it to take over your runs. To reduce the fear you have of running high Mythic+ keys, run the lower keys first and make sure you understand all the mechanics. If you are looking for additional insurance, read dungeon guides and watch YouTube videos. Remember, you should not overthink too much, or else you end up paralyzed in your analysis, not being able to complete your run successfully. Instead, you should focus on staying up to the pace of your group. So, if you see your group struggling on a pull, don’t be afraid to pop your long cooldowns to save you from wiping and losing additional time to run back and take down that trash pack. Also, you can experiment with your talent builds to find the best build that suits you.

Record your Mythic+ runs

The easiest way to improve in any game, in general, and not only WoW, is to record yourself playing the game. But that, on its own, is not enough. In fact, you’ll need to rewatch the recording and analyze both the ups and downs. It’s equally important to finding both the good and bad to identify your mistakes and focus on not repeating them, but also to give yourself some props for all amazing plays. On top of that, focusing too much on the negatives can lead to you developing fear from further playing the game and repeating your mistakes.