The first parses are in for WoW’s Vault of the Incarnates—and one class has come out on top

World of Warcraft Dragonflight’s first raid, Vault of the Incarnates, opened on Dec. 13, and the first parses are in for Heroic.

After several days of raiding, Rogue has edged out on top of the table, with all three specializations parsing above the rest. Subtlety takes first place, followed by Assassination and Outlaw.

They are followed by Enhancement Shaman in fourth place. The fifth and sixth spots are taken by Arcane Mage and Marksmanship Hunter, respectively. Arcane has made a surprise resurgence with Dragonflight.

Mage’s other specializations, however, are at the very bottom of the table. Fire and Frost Mage are two of the worst-performing specs on the list, just above Affliction Warlock of all specs. Affliction was a big hitter in the previous expansion, regularly topping the table.

Other poor-performing specs include Arms Warrior, Shadow Priest, and Unholy Death Knight.

While these parses give an idea of which classes and specializations perform the best in Vault of the Incarnates, it’s still early days. Not every guild has entered Heroic yet and there’s still plenty of fine-tuning needed.