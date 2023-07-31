WoW Classic official Hardcore servers are coming sooner than we thought

When Blizzard said official WoW Classic Hardcore servers would be coming in the back half of 2023, we didn’t expect that they’d be here so soon. The official Hardcore Classic WoW servers are coming on Aug. 24, just under two months since they were originally announced, Blizzard confirmed today.

Hardcore WoW Classic has been one of the biggest trends in the WoW community over the last year-plus. The rules of Hardcore servers—which had been entirely unofficial and community-run up until now—are incredibly simple: If your character dies, it dies for good. No runbacks, no resurrections. Death in Hardcore Classic means one thing: a complete restart. Other rules in Hardcore Classic include restrictions on dungeons, as well as a completely opt-in PvP system.

Although the expedited release for official Hardcore realms is a little surprising, it shouldn’t be too shocking considering the fact that WoW Classic doesn’t need much touching-up when it comes to another re-release. The game is nearly 20 years old, after all. Only the implementation of the Hardcore game mode’s rules had to be tested, considering the bulk of the actual game has been live for years.

WoW Classic Hardcore brings a super challenging twist to the game. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Blizzard has stuck to a relatively strict schedule of releasing WoW expansions in the fall as of late, with Dragonflight, Shadowlands, and Wrath of the Lich King Classic all coming in the final months of their respective release years. Summer releases are nothing new for the WoW franchise, though, and this late-August launch of the Hardcore servers should give players some nostalgia as the re-release of WoW Classic also launched in late August back in 2019.

Players should expect to jump right back into the Classic WoW experience when Hardcore realms go live on Aug. 24. But this time, the stakes are higher, and the rules are a bit tighter.

