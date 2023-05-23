How long will Joyous Journeys buff last in WoW WOTLK Classic?

The Joyous Journeys in World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Classic has returned as of May 23, 2023. This buff grants players an additional 50 percent Experience buff whenever killing mobs, turning in quests, or completing any other objective that similarly grants experience points.

Leveling up in Classic WoW is undoubtedly one of the most grueling aspects of the game. Though leveling in this earlier version of Blizzard’s popular MMO can be a rewarding experience, you may often find yourself either severely over-leveled or under-leveled in the awkward middle portions between level one and level 80.

Joyous Journeys was a buff introduced prior to the launch of WotLK Classic that helped speed up this often arduous process. Ahead of Phase Three in the beloved WotLK expansion, we finally have it back for likely a limited time.

When will Joyous Journeys End in WoW WOTLK Classic?

At the time of writing, it is not exactly clear whenever Joyous Journeys will end in WoW WotLK Classic. This leveling buff is being rolled out prior to the third phase, dubbed Call of the Crusade, which will release on June 22, 2023.

If we can glean anything from the previous Joyous Journeys launch, it was introduced on Dec. 13 and ended just after the release of WotLK Classic. We can then likely assume that this second coming of the XP buff will end either shortly before or after the Call of the Crusade patch on June 22.

Until then, you can enjoy a greatly enhanced leveling grace period to take your alts from one to 80 in far less time. Though the WoW Classic community has often praised the more difficult aspects of the MMO, Joyous Journeys is still a much-needed reprieve from the grueling leveling process. It should be noted that Joyous Journeys only applies to Classic WoW, and not the retail version of the game.





