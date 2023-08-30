WoW Wrath of the Lich King Classic phase 4 early patch notes

While you’re busy clearing Titan Rune dungeons and getting Sidereal Essence for those sweet, sweet gear upgrades, Blizzard Entertainment is hard at work preparing World of Warcraft Wrath of the Lich King Classic phase four, and we’ve got your early patch notes.

Phase four will introduce WoW‘s most iconic raid in Icecrown Citadel, three awe-inspiring dungeons with The Forge of Souls, Pit of Saron, and Halls of Reflection, and the Shadowmourne Legendary weapon quest. Besides all this spicy content, the patch will have a couple of class adjustments for Hunters, Warlocks, Priests, Druids, and Shamans, and a handful of necessary hotfixes.

Without any further ado, here are WoTLK Classic phase four early patch notes.

At the moment, WoTLK Classic phase four doesn’t have an official release date, but the community believes we could see it released early in Oct. Normally, Blizzard doesn’t like to overlap patch releases of their games and the beginning of October seems like the perfect timing because Dragonflight is getting a new patch in Sept. and by then WoW Classic Hardcore will be in full swing.

WoTLK Classic phase four patch notes

Icecrown Citadel

We finally face off against the infamous Lich King. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The highlight of phase four is the Icecrown Citadel, a place where we’ll finally witness the fall of Arthas Menethil, better known as the Lich King. Icecrown Citadel will have 12 bosses in five different wings. Here are all the wings and bosses in Icecrown Citadel:

The Lower Spire Lord Morrowgar Lady Deathwhisper Gunship Battle Deathbringer Saurfang

The Plagueworks Festergut Rotface Professor Putricide

The Crimson Hall Blood Prince Council Blood-Queen Lana’thel

The Frostwing Halls Valithria Dreamwalker Sindragosa

The Frozen Throne Arthas Menethil, the Lich King



It’s important to note that the Heroic mode will come with a limited number of attempts, meaning if you run out of pulls, you won’t be able to engage bosses anymore.

Shadowmourne Legendary quest

With the release of Icecrown Citadel, we’re, of course, getting the Shadowmourne questline. For this, you’ll need Shadowfrost Shards which can drop from bosses in this raid. Blizzard is making some changes to this questline:

Shadowfrost Shards will no longer require that a player in your raid group to have advanced to the quest “The Splintered Throne” in order to drop.

The drop rate of Shadowfrost Shards on 25-player normal has been adjusted to match the drop rates of 25-player heroic.

The “End” boss of each wing (Saurfang, Lana’thel, Putricide, Sindragosa, and The Lich King) will now always drop a single guaranteed Shadowfrost Shard on both 25-player Normal and Heroic difficulties.

Primordial Saronite will be more obtainable as well and will be purchasable from both the Emblem of Frost vendor with a new currency gained in Titan Rune Dungeon: Gamma Protocol dungeons.

Titan Rune Dungeons: Defense Protocol Gamma

Titan Rune Dungeons get a new iteration in phase four. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Just like any other major patch so far, phase four will introduce another iteration of Titan Rune Dungeons—Titan Rune Dungeons: Defense Protocol Gamma. Unfortunately, at the moment, we don’t know much about these new and improved dungeons, and we’ll have to sit tight a while longer to learn the details.

The Forge of Souls, Pit of Saron, and Halls of Reflection become available

The Forge of Souls, Pit of Saron, and Halls of Reflection are the three dungeons that truly depict the spirit of WoTLK—eerie atmosphere, major lore developments, and, most importantly, incredible loot. All three dungeons will be a part of the Titan Rune Dungeons: Defense Protocol Gamma rotation and running them on Heroic difficulty will give additional rewards.

User interface changes

A new collections interface has been added to Wrath of the Lich King Classic to gather Pets, Mounts, and Heirloom items into one convenient location.

Most pets, mounts, and heirloom items are also now account-wide.

You will find the collections UI in your micro bar here:

Class balance changes

More balance changes are on the horizon. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Hunter

A new skill has been added for Hunters: Trap Launcher: Explosive Trap.

This skill can be trained by any Hunter class trainer and is available to all specs.

This new skill is not usable in PvP Arenas or Battlegrounds.

Druid/ Priest/ Shaman

The Wild Growth, Circle of Healing, Ancestral Healing, and Divine Hymn spells have been adjusted to favor players over pets and guardians.

With this adjustment, these “smart heal” spells will still attempt to heal pets that are very dangerously low on health, but in general, this spell will favor players that are missing health first.

Warlock

Reduced the internal cooldown of Demonic Pact from five seconds to one second.

Optimal play for Demonology warlocks is currently to wait several seconds to send their pet into combat while waiting for trinkets and other spellpower-increasing procs to occur, to prevent from locking yourself out of a higher snapshot of spell damage that occurs a few seconds after your pet’s initial Demonic Pact proc. This adjustment is merely meant to slightly smooth out optimal usage of Demonic Pact and to allow demonology warlocks to send their pets into combat a bit faster.

Demonic Pact will now always be 10 percent of the Warlock’s spell power.

Summon Infernal’s cooldown will now reset on encounter end events, similar to other long cooldowns in Wrath Classic.

Bugfixes

Please be advised that the LFG tool is not functional in this PTR build. We are working to update the group finder tools for this patch and as a result, the previous iteration of the LFG tool is no longer functional but has not yet been replaced with the new iteration.

There are several interface errors that may appear on login and during gameplay.

The Argent Crusade NPCs, camps, and Battering Ram have not yet arrived at the entrance to Icecrown Citadel. We expect them to appear in a future PTR update.

There are several issues with the RP scenes that play after the Deathbringer Saurfang encounter.

The Flesh-Eating Insect swarm trap outside of Professor Putricide’s room must be triggered and cleared twice before the door to Putricide’s room will open.

The Frostwing Welp packs leading up to Sindragosa have multiple animation issues and may float when dead.

The visual effects for Sindragosa’s Frost Bomb and Blistering Cold abilities are not the correct size.

Sindragosa’s Tail Swipe ability doesn’t properly knock players down and immobilize them.

Players can see their own Frenzied Bloodthirst target “blood drop” visual effect on them during the Blood Queen Lana’thel encounter, even when they do not themselves have the Frenzied Bloodthirst debuff.

