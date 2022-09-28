How to craft Shadowmourne in WoW Wrath of the Lich King Classic

Wrath of the Lich King has been arguably the most popular expansion to the World of Warcraft MMORPG initially released in 2004. This is down to one of the more popular characters in the franchise, Arthas Menethil. At the end of Warcraft III: The Frozen Throne, we see Arthas and his army of Undead defeat Illidan Stormrage and his army of Naga/Night Elf warriors to ascend the throne of the Lich King, donning his mantle to become the new Lich King.

And that’s where his story ends in Warcraft III. Now sitting on the throne of the Lich King and wielding the immensely powerful cursed blade Frostmourne. Arthas’ story continues in World of Warcraft in the original Wrath of the Lich King expansion.

Due to the popularity of the expansion, Blizzard is updating it in the new Wrath of the Lich King Classic. Following hot on the heels of The Burning Crusade Classic, Wrath of the Lich King Classic brings in updated graphics and new features while staying true to the original.

With new transmogs and craftable weapons added to the game, fans have been wondering if they can get their hands on one of the best weapons the game has to offer: Shadowmourne.

How to craft Shadowmourne in Wrath of the Lich King Classic

Image via Wowhead

Since Frostmourne is currently unobtainable in the game as a usable weapon, we settle for the next best thing. The weapon we are referring to is the Lich King’s prized axe, Shadowmourne. Existing as the sister blade to Frostmourne, Shadowmourne is claimed to be forged from a mixture of Saronite, the blood of the old Gods, and innumerable tortured souls to fuel its power.

In Wrath of the Lich King Classic, Shadowmourne allows melee attacks to drain Soul Fragments on hit, making the wielder stronger each time. Once 10 Soul Fragments are gathered, the axe explodes with power from its ability Chaos Bane, damaging all enemies within 15 yards and granting additional strength to the wielder.

To craft this deadly weapon, you will first need to be level 80 and play either the Death Knight, Paladin, or Warrior class. If you meet the prerequisites, you have to then reach friendly with The Ashen Verdict. Once this is accomplished, the quest can begin. Following these steps will let you wield the legendary Shadowmourne.

Speak to Highlord Darion Mograine in the Icecrown Citadel raid to begin the quest named “The Sacred and the Corrupt.”

Next, you will need to acquire Light’s Vengeance, Festergut’s Acidic Blood, Rotface’s Acidic Blood, and a total of 25 Primordial Saronite.

After gathering all of these materials, head back to Highlord Darion Mograine and you will obtain Shadow’s Edge.

From here, you will have to work on empowering Shadow’s Edge. To do this, you will need to feed the weapon souls of the Lich King’s minions. This can be done in the quest named “A Feast of Souls.”

After gathering enough souls, empower the weapon by completing Unholy Infusion, Blood Infusion, and Frost Infusion.

This will empower the weapon enough for the final step which continues in the quest “The Splintered Throne.” Here you will have to collect a total of 50 Shadowfrost Shards by killing bosses in the 25-player Icecrown Citadel raid.

After acquiring all 50 Shadowfrost Shards, Shadowmourne will be forged as a reward, allowing you to wield it in battle.

Additional rewards

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

After you obtain Shadowmourne, there is an additional quest that can be completed for more rewards. You can head back and talk to Highlord Darion Mograine and he will give you the quest named “The Lich King’s Last Stand.” Think of this quest as an expansion to the Shadowmourne questline because it will take you past the encounter with the Lich King and task you to loot several Sealed Chests.

These chests contain several items important to Arthas acquired during his journey to becoming the Lich King. There are a total of five different items to obtain here.

Alexandros’ Soul Shard – One of the most powerful Highlords whose soul was trapped within Frostmourne.

One of the most powerful Highlords whose soul was trapped within Frostmourne. Arthas’ Training Sword – The training sword Uther gave Arthas when he was a fledgling Paladin.

The training sword Uther gave Arthas when he was a fledgling Paladin. Badge of the Silver Hand – A symbol of recognition as a Paladin of Order of the Silver Hand.

A symbol of recognition as a Paladin of Order of the Silver Hand. Blood of Sylvanas – The blood of a powerful High Elf Ranger. Arthas slew Sylvanas Windrunner and raised her as an Undead Ranger.

The blood of a powerful High Elf Ranger. Arthas slew Sylvanas Windrunner and raised her as an Undead Ranger. Jaina’s Locket – The locket of Jaina Proudmoore, Arthas’ close friend and supposed paramour when he was still human.

Each of these items starts a mini-quest which then rewards you with these items.