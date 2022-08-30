Can't wait to dive into Wrath of the Lich King but have no time to follow quests? We've got your back!

World of Warcraft is the direct descendant of the ‘90s Warcraft franchise that has, over the years, picked up steam, eventually becoming the prototype for upcoming MOBAs such as League of Legends and Dota 2, and MMORPG games such as WoW. Since WoW inherited Warcraft’s fully fleshed-out characters and illustrious lore that was definitely ahead of its time, WoW has, since the beginning, set for success.

Since Wrath of the Lich King went down in history as the most refined iteration of WoW on the grounds of impeccable gameplay, intricate class, and environment design that synchronize well with the expansion theme, there’s no doubt that WOTLK has had an outstanding storyline that left many in a state of bewilderment pleading for more similar content.

The center of WOTLK’s attention is, unquestionably, the Lich King, otherwise known as Arthas Menethil. Since Arthas shares an intricate history with Jaina Proudmoore, Uther Lightbringer, and Sylvanas Windrunner, leaving them out is not even worth considering. On top of that, the Lich King has also been involved with the infamous lich, Kel’Thuzad. Since the Lich King’s decisions and behavior were heavily connected to and conditioned by all these historical personas, we’ll share their backstory.

Arthas Menethil

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The story of Arthas Menethil, the prince of Lordaeron and the light-chosen paladin studying under the watchful eye of Uther Lightbringer, begins with the already then corrupted necromancer Kel’Thuzad that poisoned the Startholme’s grain to turn its denizens into the undead. Vigilant, yet determined to stop the Plague of Undeath, Arthas ventured to Stratholme, where, after confronting Jaina’s and Uther’s disapproval, he killed the infected citizens of Stratholme. As he was killing the infected, Arthas met the dreadlord Mal’Ganis hiding behind the entire operation.

Sworn to take vengeance on Mal’Ganis, Arthas traveled to Northrend, where he, after getting his hands on Frostmourne, defeated the Mal’Ganis’ almost infinite armies. With his fate sealed as the first Death Knight, Arthas began raising the undead, working with dreadlords, and slaying everyone who stood in his path, even his father, King Terenas.

Tasked with gathering the Cult of the Damned and raising the necromancer Kel’Thuzad, Arthas invaded the lands of Quel’Thalas, where he devastated the capital city, killed and raised as a banshee their ranger-general Sylvanas Windrunner, and resurrected Kel’Thuzad.

Heavily under the influence of the Lich King and Kel’Thuzad, Arthas Menethil continued his quest of slowly destroying Azeroth and preparing it for the next Legion invasion. Since his powers were gradually wearing out and his banshee Slyvanas Windrunner broke free of his control, Arthas was urged to travel to Northrend to reach the Frozen Throne.

Recuperating, Arthas, now united with the Lich King, slumbered for years on the Frozen Throne before he instigated the Scourge Invasion in WOTLK. Fixated on gathering, then turning the Azeroth’s greatest champions into the undead, Arthas continued his invasions until the heroes traveled to Northrend. United in the goal to destroy the Lich King once and for all, Alliance and Horde fought side by side, and successfully killed the Lich King. Since there should always be a Lich King, Bolvar Foredragon, at the end of WOTLK, replaced Arthas on the Frozen Throne.

The Lich King

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Although Arthas Menethil has, over the years, become synonymous with the name Lich King, he wasn’t, in fact, the original Lich King. The original Lich King was created by Kil’jaeden the Deceiver from the soul of Ner’zhul to weaken Azeroth for the future Burning Legion’s invasions. Although Ner’zhul’s primary purpose was the service to the Burning Legion, his newfound powers urged him to manipulate Arthas against the Burning Legion’s plans and eventually betray the Betrayer. So, as Arthas, in a weakened state, traveled to Northrend for the last time and finally took his place on Frozen Throne, Arthas and Ner’zhul have become one.

Jaina Proudmoore

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Jaina Proudmoore, the daughter of Kul’Tiran admiral Daelin and his wife Katherine Proudmoore, and one of the strongest mages in the history of Warcraft, shares an intimate history with Arthas Menethil that dates back to them studying together in Dalaran. Although they were inseparable back in Dalaran, the couple drifted away as Jaina heavily disapproved of Arthas’ Stratholme culling.

As Arthas was more and more becoming the embodiment of the Lich King, Jaina was focused on rebuilding the relationship between Alliance and Horde to such an extent that she even had her father killed. On top of that, Jaina founded the city of Theramore, where the lost citizens of Lordaeron found refuge.

Haunted by Arthas’ descent into the darkness, Jaina struggled with letting go of Arthas to such an extent that she, even in the Halls of Reflection and Ice Crown Citadel raid, attempts to reach and hopefully save Arthas. Since her efforts proved to be futile, Jaina helps us to defeat Arthas, but still mourns him after the fatal encounter.

Uther Lightbringer

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Although Uther Lightbringer does not make an appearance in WOTLK, he has still a memorable character that left a mark on Arthas Menethil. Uther Lightbringer, one of the first five paladins of the Knights of the Silver Hand, was Arthas’ teacher and friend until Arthas turned to the dark side. Since Uther’s love for Arthas was almost immeasurable, he even gave him a set of ceremonial shoulder plates. Their friendship continued for years until Arthas’ rash decision to eradicate Stratholme and the Plague of Undeath. Uther, who directly disobeyed Arthat’s order to purge the city, was suspended from the paladin service.

Seeing that Arthas has obviously been under strange influences, Uther spared no effort to help Arthas return to the path of Light. As soon as Arthas committed patricide in cold blood, Uther realized that Arthas was lost to darkness. Arthas has, on top of slaughtering his father, returned to Lordaeron to retrieve his father’s ashes and resurrect Kel’Thuzad as a lich.

Firmly standing his ground, Uther refused to willingly hand Arthas the ashes. Now merciless and utterly brutal, Arthas pierced Uther with Frostmourne and contentedly took his father’s ashes.

Sylvanas Windrunner

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Born as a member of the royal family serving the Silvermoon for centuries, Sylvanas Windrunner early joined the Silvermoon rangers and eventually became their leader. In spite of Sylvanas’ strategic efforts to repel Arthas and his army of undead as he invaded Silvermoon in an effort to resurrect Kel’Thuzad, she fell victim to him, and he turned her into a banshee.

Desperate to regain her willpower and hungry to avenge Arthas for turning her into a banshee, Sylvanas has, after years of taunting and tormenting, retrieved both her body and willpower back. Although Sylvanas regained control over her mind, she remained restless and constantly sought ways to strike Arthas back. She has also gathered like-minded undead who wanted Arthas to suffer a similar destiny.

So, as the Banshee Queen and the leader of the Undead, Sylvanas finally saw an opportunity to kill Arthas once and for all during the first Scourge Invasions. She, naturally, traveled to Northrend and helped the players to put an end to the Lich King. Seeing Arthas finally fall, Sylvanas realized that her entire vengeance quest meant nothing, and she will remain undead. So, Sylvanas threw herself onto the Saronite spikes lying at the bottom of Ice Crown Citadel. After living through hell, Sylvanas was resurrected with a new goal to lead the Forsaken fittingly.

Kel’Thuzad

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

In his humble beginnings, Kel’Thuzad was an archmage of the Kirin Tor and a member of the Council of Six. Thanks to his unyielding interest in dark arts, he was exiled from Dalaran and stripped of his numerous titles. With nothing left to lose, Kel’Thuzad heavily committed to serving the dark side, he traveled to Northrend, where he offered his soul to the Lich King.

Now a servant of the Lich King, Kel’Thuzad poisoned the grain set for Stratholme and spread the Plague of Undeath across Azeroth. Although Arthas colluded with his plans by killing him in Stratholme, Kel’Thuzad, which was resurrected in Sunwell after the invasion of Sunwell, began loyally serving Arthas as the new Lich King. Left to control the Scourge in Lordaeron, Kel’Thuzad dwelled in the necropolis Naxxramas. Even though the character players kill Kel’Thuzad in WoW Classic, Kel’Thuzad’s phylactery was salvaged. So, Kel’Thuzad, as a loyal servant of the Lich King, makes his return in WOTLK with his necropolis. His efforts were, once again, proved futile as the players defeat him in his home again.