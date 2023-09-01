When will WoW Wrath of the Lich King Classic phase 4 begin?

Icecrown Citadel is one of World of Warcraft’s most iconic raids, and players looking to get their nostalgia fix in WoW Classic can’t wait to know when Wrath of the Lich King phase four begins so that they can have their opportunity to finally take on the Lich King.

Whether it’s Icecrown Citadel, downing the Lich King, completing the Shadowmourne Legendary quest, or trying to get the elusive mount Invincible, this patch is what many players have been looking forward to since WotLK Classic started last September.

Does WoW WotLK Classic phase 4 have a release date?

Blizzard has not officially announced a release date for WoW WotLK Classic phase four. Phase three was released in the latter half of June, and prior to that phase two began in mid-January.

It can be a bit difficult to figure out exactly when a new phase in Classic will begin because Blizzard doesn’t always necessarily follow the exact timeframe that it did 15 years ago when the vintage content originally dropped.

But for a frame of reference, Trial of the Crusader came out in August 2009 and Onyxia’s Lair was released in late September 2009. Icecrown Citadel opened up just a few months later during the second weekend of December.

That means we might expect to see ICC come out about four months after phase three dropped if Blizzard decided to closely follow its original release schedule. That would make the start of phase four sometime in October. While that’s just an educated guess, it’s probably the closest general idea we’ll have until Blizzard makes a formal announcement.

