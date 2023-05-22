Game-wide XP boost returns to WoW Wrath Classic ahead of game’s next update

The next update for WoW Wrath of the Lich King Classic will be going live on June 20, Blizzard Entertainment announced today, with the long-awaited Trial of the Crusader patch coming to the game.

Until then, players will be able to enjoy an experience boost in Wrath Classic, which will go live later this week. The “Joyous Journeys” buff, which is enabled every few months and acts as a game-wide boost to all characters’ experience gains by 50 percent, will be re-enabled for Wrath players before the game’s next update goes live in one month.

Trial of the Crusader (and its eponymous raid instance) bridged the gap between two of WoW’s most historic raids—Ulduar and Icecrown Citadel—all the way back in 2009. The Trial of the Crusader update will take Wrath Classic players to the grounds of the Argent Tournament in northern Icecrown, where the raid, as well as a five-player dungeon (Trial of the Champion), will test players’ ability in battle before they are ready to take on the ultimate threat: the Lich King.

In modern WoW, the Argent Tournament and the rest of the content that was introduced with Patch 3.2 have turned into a monotonous reputation grind for players who fell behind the content curve. But if you’re a Classic player, you’ll have the chance to complete all of the patch’s daily quests and events while they’re most relevant again.

You’ll have the chance to get any alts or backlogged characters you might have stopped leveling in Wrath Classic up to snuff ahead of the Trial of the Crusader update on June 20 thanks to the Joyous Journeys buff, which is likely to be disabled again once the patch goes live.

The Trial of the Crusader raid will open on June 22, two days after the launch of the Classic update. The level-80 version of Onxyia’s Lair will open that day as well.

