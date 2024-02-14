Full Scarlet Monastery Cathedral loot table in WoW Classic Season of Discovery (SoD)

In traditional WoW Classic, the Scarlet Monastery Cathedral is one of the most iconic leveling dungeons in the game. But in the Season of Discovery, it’s a go-to endgame dungeon for gear farmers during the second phase.

Recommended Videos

Scarlet Monastery’s Cathedral wing has some of the best pre-raid rare quality gear you can get your hands on, and you’ll definitely want to farm it if you’re looking to prepare your character and earn some of the best loot that’s available at the end of the level 40 bracket.

There are only two bosses in the Scarlet Monastery Cathedral, but these two bosses have some of the best gear you can get in phase two of Season of Discovery. In particular, many classes will find valuable weapons on these two bosses, and one of the best cloth helmets in the game—Whitemane’s Chapeau—can be looted in this dungeon.

Here’s all the loot available in the Scarlet Monastery Cathedral during WoW SoD phase two.

Scarlet Monastery Cathedral loot table (all bosses)

The Cathedral has some really sought-after drops. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Item name Boss Armor class Item Slot Best Classes Whitemane’s Chapeau High Inquisitor Whitemane Cloth Head Mage, Warlock, Priest Triune Amulet High Inquisitor Whitemane N/A Neck Mage, Warlock, Priest Gauntlets of Divinity Scarlet Commander Mograine Mail Hands Warrior, Paladin Scarlet Leggings Scarlet Commander Mograine Mail Legs Warrior, Paladin Mograine’s Might Scarlet Commander Mograine N/A Two-handed Mace Paladin, Shaman Hand of Righteousness High Inquisitor Whitemane N/A One-handed Mace Priest, Paladin, Shaman Aegis of the Scarlet Commander Scarlet Commander Mograine N/A Shield Paladin, Shaman, Warrior

Keep in mind the bosses in the Scarlet Monastery Cathedral can also drop skill books for certain spells in SoD, just like all other dungeon bosses. We recommend spending as much time as possible in the Scarlet Monastery Cathedral, especially if you are a caster, healer, or mail-wearing melee DPS as the drops in this dungeon are notably valuable for you.