Where to find Nimar the Slayer in WoW Classic

Nimar the Slayer is one of the most valuable rare enemies that you can encounter in World of Warcraft Classic. This rare elite troll is a high priority target for many players looking to farm gear in the midsection of the leveling process.

Nimar the Slayer is known for two incredibly rare and valuable items. Both of these items are bind-on-equip drops, meaning players can either use them in their characters’ loadouts themselves or they can sell them on the Auction House to another player in need of them for a pretty substantial profit. Nimar the Slayer and all of his drops are heavily sought-after by the playerbase. Tracking down this NPC and killing him can be relatively tough, especially considering his spawn rate is unpredictable and the competition for this mob is fierce.

Here’s everything you need to know about Nimar the Slayer in WoW Classic, including his spawn rate, general location, and valuable drops.

WoW Classic: Nimar the Slayer spawn location and respawn time

Nimar the Slayer can be found roaming Witherbark Village in the southeastern corner of the Arathi Highlands. If you don’t see Nimar patrolling around the village itself, he may be roaming the outskirts of Witherbark Village. If you don’t encounter the mob at all, you’re likely going to have to wait for another spawn; it’s unclear what Nimar the Slayer’s spawn timer actually is, as his rate of return back into the world is sporadic and staggered, at best. Some players on the WoW database Wowhead have reported that Nimar’s respawn rate can vary anywhere between five and 10 hours.

Nimar roams Witherbark Village once he spawns. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Nimar the Slayer is best known for dropping a cloth helmet called Nimar’s Tribal Headdress. This item is especially strong thanks to its high +10 Spirit modifier and is targeted especially by Healers. Nimar also drops a cloak known as the Dark Hooded Cape, which is a rare (blue) quality item and gives +10 to the Agility stat, making it one of the most valuable items in the back armor slot available for Agility-using classes such as Rogues and Hunters.

Both of those valuable drops can be found on the Auction House, but you’ll have to pay a pretty exorbitant price to get your hands on them. If you don’t have the gold to buy either the Dark Hooded Cape or Nimar’s Tribal Headdress off the AH, you will have to farm the mob and hope you cross paths with him.