All Scarlet Monastery quests in WoW Classic, WoW SoD

Gather up all the important quests before heading over to the Monastery.
Michael Kelly
Published: Feb 18, 2024 12:42 pm
The Scarlet Monastery in WoW with a few players walking towards it
The Scarlet Monastery is arguably the most intricate and complex dungeon in World of Warcraft Classic. With its four wings, wide level range, and iconic boss encounters, it’s easily one of the most involved instances you will come across during your time leveling through Azeroth.

In phase two of the Season of Discovery, the Scarlet Monastery—especially the Cathedral wing— should be treated like an endgame dungeon. With the second level band of SoD wrapping up at level 40, it intersects almost perfectly with the level range needed to farm the Scarlet Monastery. 

Before you dive into the Scarlet Monastery, though, you’re going to want to make sure you have all of the quests that go along with the dungeon. There are several objectives that deal with the Scarlet Monastery, and you’ll want to make sure you have them in your quest log when you go into the dungeon so that you’re maximizing your efforts when fighting the Scarlet Crusade. Unlike other dungeons, which have a set of quests that can be completed in one run, it’s likely that you’ll be going back to the Scarlet Monastery on multiple occasions, simply due to the nature of the dungeon and how many levels its four wings span. 

Here are all of the quests you will find attached to the Scarlet Monastery dungeon in World of Warcraft Classic, sorted by their availability to both the Alliance and Horde. 

All Horde Scarlet Monastery quests in WoW Classic 

Quest NameMin. levelSM WingObjectiveNotes
Compendium of the Fallen28LibraryBring the Compendium of the Fallen to Sage Truthseeker in Thunder BluffUndead characters cannot complete this quest due to lore-related reasons.
Hearts of Zeal30Dungeon exteriorBring 20 Hearts of Zeal to Apothecary FaranellMust complete “Going, Going, Guano!” as a prerequisite.
Into the Scarlet Monastery33Armory, Library, CathedralDefeat Herod, Houndmaster Loksey, Commander Mograine and High Inquisitor WhitemaneN/A
Vorrel’s Revenge25GraveyardRetrieve Vorrel’s ring from Nancy in the Alterac MountainsDespite picking up this quest inside the Graveyard, the NPC needed for completion is found in the Alterac Mountains. 
All Alliance Scarlet Monastery quests in WoW Classic

Quest NameMin. levelSM WingObjectiveNotes
In the Name of the Light34Armory, Library, CathedralDefeat Herod, Houndmaster Loksey, Commander Mograine and High Inquisitor WhitemaneChain begins with “Brother Anton” in Stormwind’s Cathedral of Light.
Mythology of the Titans28LibraryRetrieve the Mythology of the Titans book for Mae Paledust in IronforgeOn the left side of the room just before entering the Athenaeum.

One more additional quest, Rituals of Power, can be completed by Mage players inside the Scarlet Monastery Library. Like many other quests inside the Library, Rituals of Power requires Mages to find a book for Tabetha, the NPC that is at the center of the quest chain in which Mages receive their rare quality, spec-specific wand. That quest requires at least level 30 to complete.

We recommend being at least level 34 before you start to run the Scarlet Monastery for its quests. There are few worse feelings than running back and forth between major capitals and the Monastery, completing quests intermittently in between runs. It’s better just to knock out all of the quests found inside this instance’s for wings in one trip to the dungeon. 

Category:
