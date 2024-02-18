All Scarlet Monastery quests in WoW Classic, WoW SoD

The Scarlet Monastery is arguably the most intricate and complex dungeon in World of Warcraft Classic. With its four wings, wide level range, and iconic boss encounters, it’s easily one of the most involved instances you will come across during your time leveling through Azeroth.

In phase two of the Season of Discovery, the Scarlet Monastery—especially the Cathedral wing— should be treated like an endgame dungeon. With the second level band of SoD wrapping up at level 40, it intersects almost perfectly with the level range needed to farm the Scarlet Monastery.

Before you dive into the Scarlet Monastery, though, you’re going to want to make sure you have all of the quests that go along with the dungeon. There are several objectives that deal with the Scarlet Monastery, and you’ll want to make sure you have them in your quest log when you go into the dungeon so that you’re maximizing your efforts when fighting the Scarlet Crusade. Unlike other dungeons, which have a set of quests that can be completed in one run, it’s likely that you’ll be going back to the Scarlet Monastery on multiple occasions, simply due to the nature of the dungeon and how many levels its four wings span.

Here are all of the quests you will find attached to the Scarlet Monastery dungeon in World of Warcraft Classic, sorted by their availability to both the Alliance and Horde.

All Horde Scarlet Monastery quests in WoW Classic

Quest Name Min. level SM Wing Objective Notes Compendium of the Fallen 28 Library Bring the Compendium of the Fallen to Sage Truthseeker in Thunder Bluff Undead characters cannot complete this quest due to lore-related reasons. Hearts of Zeal 30 Dungeon exterior Bring 20 Hearts of Zeal to Apothecary Faranell Must complete “Going, Going, Guano!” as a prerequisite. Into the Scarlet Monastery 33 Armory, Library, Cathedral Defeat Herod, Houndmaster Loksey, Commander Mograine and High Inquisitor Whitemane N/A Vorrel’s Revenge 25 Graveyard Retrieve Vorrel’s ring from Nancy in the Alterac Mountains Despite picking up this quest inside the Graveyard, the NPC needed for completion is found in the Alterac Mountains.

The Houndmaster is an important boss in the Monastery with strong loot. Screenshot by Dot Esports

All Alliance Scarlet Monastery quests in WoW Classic

Quest Name Min. level SM Wing Objective Notes In the Name of the Light 34 Armory, Library, Cathedral Defeat Herod, Houndmaster Loksey, Commander Mograine and High Inquisitor Whitemane Chain begins with “Brother Anton” in Stormwind’s Cathedral of Light. Mythology of the Titans 28 Library Retrieve the Mythology of the Titans book for Mae Paledust in Ironforge On the left side of the room just before entering the Athenaeum.

One more additional quest, Rituals of Power, can be completed by Mage players inside the Scarlet Monastery Library. Like many other quests inside the Library, Rituals of Power requires Mages to find a book for Tabetha, the NPC that is at the center of the quest chain in which Mages receive their rare quality, spec-specific wand. That quest requires at least level 30 to complete.

We recommend being at least level 34 before you start to run the Scarlet Monastery for its quests. There are few worse feelings than running back and forth between major capitals and the Monastery, completing quests intermittently in between runs. It’s better just to knock out all of the quests found inside this instance’s for wings in one trip to the dungeon.