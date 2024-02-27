WoW SoD: Best Truesilver Mining routes in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

In World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery, the best-in-slot gear is rarely even the items dropped from bosses, but rather is crafted. Truesilver Ore is an essential component for many different professions to craft their best recipes.

Recommended Videos

With the release of the reworked Gnomeregan 10-person instance in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery, there are tons of new blueprints, plans, and prints to pick up from Ziri. The best items for the majority of mail or plates wielders require you to find Truesilver.

While you can find this off random mobs or chests, the best way to farm Truesilver is to mine it yourself at known locations. If you’re trying to farm Truesilver, whether it be to finish your crafted item or to sell on the Auction House, here’s what you should know.

Where to mine Truesilver in WoW SoD

For World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery phase two, the top two spots to farm Truesilver ore can be found in the Badlands and Tanaris. Both zones are fairly level appropriate for the 40 plus level range and contain very dense groupings of Truesilver Ore.

For Tanaris, I recommend you hug the outskirts of the zone and stick to the mountainous areas, as this is where you will find the majority of your Truesilver deposits. Follow the path set out below to find your Truesilver in this desert biome.

The best path in Tanaris is to circle around the mountainous outline of the region. Screenshot by Dot Esports. The best path in Tanaris is to circle around the mountainous outline of the region. Screenshot by Dot Esports. The best path in Tanaris is to circle around the mountainous outline of the region. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Alongside Tanaris, the Badlands is another area plentiful with Truesilver. As of phase two, this is another high level zone, although if you move carefully or with friends then farming in this region should be no issue.

This Route will require you to move across the entire distance of the region. Screenshot by Dot Esports. This Route will require you to move across the entire distance of the region. Screenshot by Dot Esports. This Route will require you to move across the entire distance of the region. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Between the two, I prefer to farm Truesilver deposits in Tanaris. The mining route is a straightforward circle you can repeat multiple times, as Ore will respawn as you move along. In just a few rounds running around the map, I’ve managed to get multiple stacks of the useful reagents.

These are not the only two regions which contain Truesilver, although they are the most abundant for the current level cap. If you want to look for Truesilver elsewhere, I’d recommend sticking to mountainous regions since this is where Ore most commonly spawns.

What can you make with Truesilver Ore in WoW SoD?

In World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery Truesilver Ore is most commonly smelted into Truesilver Bars to eventually create Low-Background Truesilver Plates. Truesilver Plates are blacksmith reagents essential to creating many of the BiS gear in Gnomeregan.

The best in WoW SoD for Truesilver Ore is to smelt it into Low-Background Truesilver Plates. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

You can get the recipes and plans to craft BiS items from Gnomeregan by speaking with Ziri, a friendly NPC in The Clean Zone. With these plans and Truesilver Plates, you can make the following: