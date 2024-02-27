WoW SoD: Best Truesilver Mining routes in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

In World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery, the best-in-slot gear is rarely even the items dropped from bosses, but rather is crafted. Truesilver Ore is an essential component for many different professions to craft their best recipes.
With the release of the reworked Gnomeregan 10-person instance in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery, there are tons of new blueprints, plans, and prints to pick up from Ziri. The best items for the majority of mail or plates wielders require you to find Truesilver.
While you can find this off random mobs or chests, the best way to farm Truesilver is to mine it yourself at known locations. If you’re trying to farm Truesilver, whether it be to finish your crafted item or to sell on the Auction House, here’s what you should know.
Where to mine Truesilver in WoW SoD
For World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery phase two, the top two spots to farm Truesilver ore can be found in the Badlands and Tanaris. Both zones are fairly level appropriate for the 40 plus level range and contain very dense groupings of Truesilver Ore.
For Tanaris, I recommend you hug the outskirts of the zone and stick to the mountainous areas, as this is where you will find the majority of your Truesilver deposits. Follow the path set out below to find your Truesilver in this desert biome.
Alongside Tanaris, the Badlands is another area plentiful with Truesilver. As of phase two, this is another high level zone, although if you move carefully or with friends then farming in this region should be no issue.
Between the two, I prefer to farm Truesilver deposits in Tanaris. The mining route is a straightforward circle you can repeat multiple times, as Ore will respawn as you move along. In just a few rounds running around the map, I’ve managed to get multiple stacks of the useful reagents.
These are not the only two regions which contain Truesilver, although they are the most abundant for the current level cap. If you want to look for Truesilver elsewhere, I’d recommend sticking to mountainous regions since this is where Ore most commonly spawns.
What can you make with Truesilver Ore in WoW SoD?
In World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery Truesilver Ore is most commonly smelted into Truesilver Bars to eventually create Low-Background Truesilver Plates. Truesilver Plates are blacksmith reagents essential to creating many of the BiS gear in Gnomeregan.
You can get the recipes and plans to craft BiS items from Gnomeregan by speaking with Ziri, a friendly NPC in The Clean Zone. With these plans and Truesilver Plates, you can make the following:
|Item
|Reagents
|Glowing Hyperconductive Scale Coif
|Low-Background Truesilver Plates
Thick Murloc Scale
x5 Faintly Glowing Leather
Insulating Gniodine
|Rad-Resistant Scale Hood
|Low-Background Truesilver Plates
x5 Cured Thick Hide
x5 Faintly Glowing Leather
Insulating Gniodine
|Reflective Truesilver Braincage
|x25 Mithril Bar
x4 Low-Background Truesilver Plates
x2 Hyperconductive Arcano-Filament
Polished Truesilver Gears
|Tempered Interference-Negating Helmet
|x25 Mithril Bar
x4 Low-Background Truesilver Plates
Hyperconductive Arcano-Filament
Faintly Glowing Leather
|Whirling Truesilver Gearwall
|x3 Low-Background Truesilver Plates
x5 Polished Truesilver Gears
x2 Fainly Glowing Leather
x2 Mithril Casing
x2 Gyrochronatom
x15 Mithril Bars