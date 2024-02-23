WoW SoD: How to get Reflective Truesilver Braincage in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Gnomeregan is the source of almost all BiS gear in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery phase two, including the Reflective Truesilver Braincage. This massive plate helm is among the best, yet hardest items to get in phase two.

Recommended Videos

WoW Classic SoD has reworked the classic Gnomeregan dungeon into a 10-person raid instance with stronger bosses and better loot. The best gear in Gnomeregan is not looted, but crafted. Although this process is far harder, the gear is well worth your trouble, and that goes double for the Reflective Truesilver Braincage.

Where to get the Reflective Truesilver Braincage in WoW SoD

Gnomeregan has been transformed into a daunting 10-person raid-like instance. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

You can get the Reflective Truesilver Braincage in WoW Classic Season of Discovery by buying the Plans from Ziri “The Wrench” Littlesprocket in Gnomeregan. Gnomeregan is the latest re-released dungeon-turned-raid in Season of Discovery, found in the eastern parts of Dun Morogh (42.5, 38.5).

Ziri is a Gnomish NPC that can be found in the Clean Zone. This is an area between the third and fourth boss that acts as a slight respite from the many, many hostile mobs that surround you. After you speak with Ziri and complete a short quest for her, you can start to access her wares, including the Reflective Truesilver Braincage Plan.

Ziri is the key to many of the craftable BiS items in Gnomeregan. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

This Plan, like other profession recipes or orders sold by Ziri, will set you back 25 gold, although finding the correct materials for reagents may cost far more.

How to craft the Reflective Truesilver Braincage in WoW SoD

The Reflective Truesilver Braincage is a best-in-slot item for many plate wearers in WoW Classic Season of Discovery. To craft this item, you will need 225 Blacksmithing and you’ll need to have collected the following items:

x25 Mithril Bar

x4 Low-Background Truesilver Plates

x2 Hyperconductive Arcano-Filament

Polished Truesilver Gears

Low-Background Truesilver Plates and Hyperconductive Arcano-Filaments are two recipes sold by Ziri. Low-Background Truesilver Plates require 200 Blacksmithing to craft, while the Hyperconductive Arcano-Filament requires 200 Leatherworking, meaning you likely need to secure help to craft this powerful item.

Mithril Bars, on the other hand, are easy to find. You can usually get a stack of 25 for a fair price on the Auction House, but you can also craft it as a 175 Miner. Finally, Polished Truesilver Gears can be created by level 200 Engineers, adding a fourth required profession to this item.

Reflective Truesilver Braincage in WoW SoD, explained

The Reflective Treusilver Braincage is a best-in-slot head item for many Plate-wearing melee classes in WoW Classic SoD. The item gives plus 14 Stamina and plus 15 Intellect and comes with several unique effects: Whenever wearing the helmet, your damage and healing done by magical spells increases up to 21. The item also has an active ability that grants you immunity from Silence, interrupts, and pushbacks.

For classes like Paladin, this is a must-get in the Season of Discovery.