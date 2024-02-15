WoW SoD: How to get Hyperconductive Arcano-Filament in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Hyperconductive Arcano-Filament is yet another crafting material you need to make Epic-quality gear in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery phase two.

Using this item, you can make Glowing Gneuro-Linked Cowl, Gneuro-Conductive Channeler’s Hood, Gneuro-Linked Arcano-Filament Monocle, Hyperconductive Goldwap, and other nifty gear pieces that will help you stay on top of the DPS or healing charts. Essentially, you need this material to craft Leatherworking, Tailoring, Engineering, and Blacksmithing recipes. So, here’s how to get Hyperconductive Arcano-Filament in WoW Classic Season of Discovery.

How to get Hyperconductive Arcano-Filament in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

There are two ways to get Hyperconductive Arcano-Filament in Season of Discovery: Buy it from auction house or craft it yourself. As expected, the auction prices of Hyperconductive Arcano-Filament are over the top, and one sells for a whopping 25 gold on my realm (Crusader Strike, EU).

If you’re not swimming in gold, I recommend you make your own Hyperconductive Arcano-Filaments instead. You need Tailoring level 200 and the Hyperconductive Arcano-Filament recipe. To craft one Hyperconductive Arcano-Filament, you need the following materials:

Two Bolts of Mageweave

Five Unstable Microfilament (you get them by turning in Grime-Encrusted Salvages at The Salvagematic 9000)

Five Heavy Silken Thread

How to get the Hyperconductive Arcano-Filament recipe in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

You can find the vendor in The Clean Zone. Screenshot by Dot Esports/Remix by Izabela Tomakic

You can get the recipe by heading to The Clean Zone in Gnomeregan and finding Ziri “The Wrench” Littlesprocket. The easiest way to reach her is to head to the left side after you enter the instance, and stick to the upper ring until you find the second passage in the wall. Then, proceed through that passage and follow the path until you see a bunch of friendly Gnomes hanging out in one area. Ziri is a female Gnome surrounded by nifty Gnomish devices, and she sells the recipe for 15 gold.