Category:
World of Warcraft

WoW SoD: How to get Hyperconductive Arcano-Filament in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

It's another crafting material.
Image of Izabela Tomakic
Izabela Tomakic
|
Published: Feb 15, 2024 04:52 am
Entrance of Gnomeregan in WoW Classic SoD
Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Hyperconductive Arcano-Filament is yet another crafting material you need to make Epic-quality gear in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery phase two.

Recommended Videos

Using this item, you can make Glowing Gneuro-Linked Cowl, Gneuro-Conductive Channeler’s Hood, Gneuro-Linked Arcano-Filament Monocle, Hyperconductive Goldwap, and other nifty gear pieces that will help you stay on top of the DPS or healing charts. Essentially, you need this material to craft Leatherworking, Tailoring, Engineering, and Blacksmithing recipes. So, here’s how to get Hyperconductive Arcano-Filament in WoW Classic Season of Discovery.

How to get Hyperconductive Arcano-Filament in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

There are two ways to get Hyperconductive Arcano-Filament in Season of Discovery: Buy it from auction house or craft it yourself. As expected, the auction prices of Hyperconductive Arcano-Filament are over the top, and one sells for a whopping 25 gold on my realm (Crusader Strike, EU). 

If you’re not swimming in gold, I recommend you make your own Hyperconductive Arcano-Filaments instead. You need Tailoring level 200 and the Hyperconductive Arcano-Filament recipe. To craft one Hyperconductive Arcano-Filament, you need the following materials:

  • Two Bolts of Mageweave
  • Five Unstable Microfilament (you get them by turning in Grime-Encrusted Salvages at The Salvagematic 9000)
  • Five Heavy Silken Thread

How to get the Hyperconductive Arcano-Filament recipe in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Map of Gnomeregan, showing where to find the vendor
You can find the vendor in The Clean Zone. Screenshot by Dot Esports/Remix by Izabela Tomakic

You can get the recipe by heading to The Clean Zone in Gnomeregan and finding Ziri “The Wrench” Littlesprocket. The easiest way to reach her is to head to the left side after you enter the instance, and stick to the upper ring until you find the second passage in the wall. Then, proceed through that passage and follow the path until you see a bunch of friendly Gnomes hanging out in one area. Ziri is a female Gnome surrounded by nifty Gnomish devices, and she sells the recipe for 15 gold.

related content
Read Article WoW SoD: How to get Insulating Gniodine in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Bridge connecting Durotar and the Barrens
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW SoD: How to get Insulating Gniodine in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic Feb 15, 2024
Read Article WoW SoD: How to get the Mind Spike Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
WoW priest casting Heal in Elwynn Forest
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW SoD: How to get the Mind Spike Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter Feb 15, 2024
Read Article WoW SoD: How to get the Blood Surge Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Image of Troggs in the Arathi Highlands.
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW SoD: How to get the Blood Surge Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Blaine Polhamus Blaine Polhamus Feb 14, 2024
Read Article WoW SoD: How to get Mithril ore in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
The Altar of Storms, as seen in the Burning Steppes in WoW Classic
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW SoD: How to get Mithril ore in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly Feb 14, 2024
Read Article How to get Nature Protection Potion recipe in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
WoW screenshot of the river that runs through Northshire Abbey in the Elwynn Forest
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
How to get Nature Protection Potion recipe in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly Feb 14, 2024
Related Content
Read Article WoW SoD: How to get Insulating Gniodine in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Bridge connecting Durotar and the Barrens
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW SoD: How to get Insulating Gniodine in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic Feb 15, 2024
Read Article WoW SoD: How to get the Mind Spike Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
WoW priest casting Heal in Elwynn Forest
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW SoD: How to get the Mind Spike Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter Feb 15, 2024
Read Article WoW SoD: How to get the Blood Surge Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Image of Troggs in the Arathi Highlands.
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW SoD: How to get the Blood Surge Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Blaine Polhamus Blaine Polhamus Feb 14, 2024
Read Article WoW SoD: How to get Mithril ore in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
The Altar of Storms, as seen in the Burning Steppes in WoW Classic
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW SoD: How to get Mithril ore in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly Feb 14, 2024
Read Article How to get Nature Protection Potion recipe in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
WoW screenshot of the river that runs through Northshire Abbey in the Elwynn Forest
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
How to get Nature Protection Potion recipe in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly Feb 14, 2024

Author

Izabela Tomakic
Staff Writer & World of Warcraft lead. Izabela has a long history with writing and games like World of Warcraft, League of Legends, Fortnite, and The Sims. Before finding her home at Dot Esports in 2021, Izabela was an English teacher and a freelancer at Hotspawn, GGRecon, and Gameranx. In her free time, you’ll find her writing novels, wandering Azeroth, or inting on Summoner’s Rift.