WoW SoD: Engineering guide in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Professions in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery are a great way to make money and raise reputation with factions. Each profession speaks for itself, except for Engineering. What can you do as an Engineer in SoD, and what’s the best way to level it up? This guide is here to help.

Engineering has always been one of my favorite professions in WoW. While it’s never been the most profitable profession, for me, it’s always been the most fun. While the things you make aren’t necessarily helpful for all players, you can make lots of gadgets and bombs that can really spice up combat. If you’re interested in Engineering in SoD, you’re in luck, as it can be both useful and profitable.

What can an Engineer do in WoW Classic SoD?

I’m sure, at least, two of those inventions work. Screenshot by Dot Esports

For the most part, Engineers make bombs, gadgets, and a few equippable items that only they can wear.

Bombs are great for doing a bit of extra damage to enemies and other players. They are very useful in PvP, even though they are consumable.

are great for doing a bit of extra damage to enemies and other players. They are very useful in PvP, even though they are consumable. Gadgets are fun yet unreliable items that can give you an edge in dungeons, PvP, and the open world.

are fun yet unreliable items that can give you an edge in dungeons, PvP, and the open world. Armor and weapon items like goggles and guns are decently powerful items that only Engineers can equip.

One of the most useful items an Engineer can make is the Goblin Jumper Cables. This item has a chance to revive a dead player. It doesn’t always work, but it comes in handy if your healer dies during a dungeon and you want to save them a trip back to the instance. Later in SoD, in phase two and beyond, Engineers will also be able to make teleporters.

If you’re looking to make money, a few Engineering items can be sold for a decent profit thanks to Waylaid Supply Boxes, including Rough Boomstick, Rough Copper Bomb, Ornate Spyglass, and Bronze Bomb.

How to level Engineering in WoW Classic SoD

The King of Gnomes who is also an Engineer. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Engineering pairs best with Mining. Most bombs, blasting powders, guns, and gadgets are made with metal, stone, and gems, so Mining will help you out tremendously. Sure, you’ll need to buy a few items you can’t make, but that also applies to other professions.

In Season of Discovery, leveling Engineering is very similar to leveling Blacksmithing. You’ll start by using Copper and Rough stone and eventually move to Bronze bars and Coarse Stone. The transition between Copper and Bronze is a bit slow, as you’ll need a bunch of Copper Bars to start making Bronze items, but it’s achievable with some effort. I usually just level Engineering naturally as I level through the first three zones.

Which classes are best with Engineering in WoW Classic SoD?

Any class without substantial ranged or AoE abilities will benefit a lot from Engineering. In my experience, Warriors and Rogues benefit the most. Because both are melee classes, bombs give them more versatility and make them unpredictable in PvP. Nobody expects a Warrior to throw a bomb.

Whenever I play an Engineer in a dungeon and someone dies, I’m always quick to try and revive them with my Goblin Jumper Cables, which are especially useful if there isn’t a party member alive who can resurrect fallen allies. When it works, it’s hilarious to be revived by a Warrior or Rogue. When it doesn’t work, oh well—at least I tried. Oh, and don’t forget you get to build Gnomish Battle Chickens. They aren’t very useful, but come on, they’re battle chickens!