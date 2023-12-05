WoW SoD: How to get gold in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Each World of Warcraft version has its best gold-making method, and Season of Discovery is no different. Like always, it all comes down to the auction house, but what exactly should you sell to make some serious gold in SoD?

Unlike WoW Classic, SoD has a new mechanic that all players need. So, just like any respectable WoW profiteer, you will jump head-first into this new trend and make as much dough as possible, and it won’t even take too much hard work.

What all players need to get gold in WoW Classic SoD

When it comes to WoW Classic SoD, and only in SoD, all players need to gain a reputation with a new faction. All Alliance players need a reputation with the Azeroth Commerce Authority, and all Horde players need a reputation with the Durotar Supply and Logistics. Why do all players need this? Each character needs to get Honored with these guys to unlock a rune engraving for their class. So, yes, everyone will need these.

Waylaid Supplies are always missing some items. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Now, to get reputation with these guys, players need to turn in Waylaid Supply Boxes and Supply Shipment Boxes to their supply officers in major cities. The latter of the two will be how you make gold in SoD. See, the latter award more reputation points with the Azeroth Commerce Authority and the Durotar Supply and Logistics, so players will need gathered and crafted items to maximize their reputation gain. This is where you come in.

You won’t be able to sell these supply boxes, but you can sell items needed to turn Waylaid Supply Boxes into Supply Shipment Boxes.

Before you start making gold in WoW Classic SoD

Blacksmithing. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To begin, I highly recommend you start leveling a gathering and crafting profession. So, pick two professions that go well together. Here are a few good combos:

Mining and Blacksmithing

Mining and Engineering

Herbalism and Alchemy

Skinning and Leatherworking

Enchanting and Tailoring

You can, of course, make your own combinations, but most players choose one of the above ones. Some like to use two crafting professions but then have to buy items from the Auction House, which can be expensive, while others pick two gathering professions and just sell raw ingredients, which is also an okay option.

Focus on raising your profession levels first and foremost. I also recommend you work towards your own reputation with the Azeroth Commerce Authority or Durotar Supply and Logistics while focusing on this.

You can also level up cooking, fishing, and even first aid because those could also come in handy, especially cooking.

Once you’ve settled on your two main professions, we can move on to making money.

How to get gold in WoW Classic SoD

Clearly, it’s a five-star kitchen. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Essentially, you need to see what’s required for the Waylaid Supply and Shipment Supply boxes. So, depending on your profession, you can sell different things that are in demand. Fortunately, we know what each waylaid supply box needs, so I can tell you what each profession should gather.

Miner Copper Bars, Rough Stone, Bronze Bars, and Silver Bars Blacksmith Copper Shortsword, Runned Copper Pants, Rough Bronze Boots, Silver Skeleton Key Engineer Rough Boomstick, Rough Copper Bomb, Ornate Spyglass, Small Bronze Bombs, Herbalism Peacebloom, Silverleaf, Bruiseweed, Swiftthistle Alchemy Healing Potion, Minor Healing Potion, Minor Wizard Oil, Skinning Light Leather, Medium Leather Leatherworking Embossed Leather Vest, Handstitched Leather Belt, Dark Leather Cloak, Hillman’s Shoulders, Enchanting Lesser Magic Wand, Runed Silver Rod, Tailoring Brown Linen Pants, Brown Linen Robes, Gray Woolen Shirt, Pearl-clasped Cloak Cooking Brilliant Smallfish, Herb Baked Eggs, Spiced Wolf Meat, Goblin Deviled Clams, Smoked Bear Meat, Smoked Sagefish First Aid Heavy Linen Bandages, Heavy Wool Bandages

In my experience, Cooking is the most profitable profession. Many players don’t like Cooking in WoW because they think it’s boring, and they just buy cooked food. You’ll still see many players sell raw cooking ingredients, but barely anyone is going to take the time to cook them properly. It’s scary how similar this is to real life, huh? So take advantage of this, start selling nice cooked items on the list, and you’ll be rolling in gold.