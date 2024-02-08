WoW SoD: How to get Mageweave in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Mageweave is one of the most sought-after crafting materials in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery phase two. Not only because Tailors want this for crafting different cloth pieces of gear, but Engineers, Blacksmiths, and players who use First Aid need it too.

This is the next fabric available after Silk, and it’s invaluable. If you get a head start and farm up on Mageweave early in phase two, you can earn a ton of gold. Luckily, there are no requirements you need to meet to get this crafting material, and you can farm it no matter the level and your primary professions. So, here’s how to get Mageweave in WoW Classic Season of Discovery.

How to get Mageweave in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Mageweave drops from humanoid mobs from level 40 to 51. The mobs that drop them can be found in dungeons and open world zones, and it’s up to you how you want to farm it. Given the fact that level cap in Season of Discovery phase two, I recommend you focus on mobs ranging from level 40 to 45, otherwise, killing them will take too long, and will be quite dangerous. You can team up with guildmates or friends and split the loot or gold after selling it on auction house.

What is Mageweave used for in WoW Classic Season of Discovery?

This item has a couple uses in Season of Discovery. First, you can turn it in your capital cities for reputation with your home faction. For example, if you’re a Night Elf and turn it in inDarnassus, you get 150 reputation with them. I normally never use this, not with highly valued materials like Mageweave.

You can also use it for Tailoring to craft Bolts of Mageweave and then use that to create gear like Red Mageweave Pants, Star Belt, bags, Gneuro-Linked Arcano-Filament Monocle, and many more amazing cloth gear pieces.

Engineers in Season of Discovery also need Mageweave for Gnomish Mind Control Cap, Gnomish Mind Control Cap, Goblin Sapper Charge, and EZ-Thro Dynamite II.

Early in phase two, Blacksmiths will also be on the lookout for any Mageweave they can get. This helps them to craft Mithril Scale Gloves, Mithril Scale Gloves, Ornate Mithril Gloves, and Mithril Coif.

Finally, players with First Aid will need this for bandages, and even Leatherworkers have a couple recipes that can use Mageweave.

Best Mageweave farming spots in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

All zones in Season of Discovery phase two are contested, meaning there are no separate farming spots for Alliance and Horde players. You compete for Mageweave farming spots with players of the opposing faction, which can easily turn into an open-world battleground.

Feralas

Best Mageweave farming spots in Feralas. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic

Gordunni Ogres in Feralas are by far the best mobs you can farm for Mageweave. They are usually level 40 or 41, and the drop rate is roughly 55 percent. While you’re in Ferals, you can pay a visit to Grimtotem mobs that are levels 41 and 42, and they have 42 percent chance to drop Mageweave. You should be able to solo all these mobs, so there’s no need to gather a party.

Tanaris

Best Mageweave farming spots in Tanaris. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic

When traveling to Tanaris, you want to stick to the north side of the zone because the southern side is packed with high-level mobs that will kill you on sight. I have two great spots for Season of Discovery players—the subzone with Wastewanders and pirates. While Wastewanders are levels 41 to 45 and have roughly 35 percent Mageweave drop rate chance, pirates are levels 44 to 45. Again, these mobs should be soloable, but I recommend you drink and eat up after every pull.

Stranglethorn Vale

Best Mageweave farming spots in Stranglethorn Vale. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic

Another great farming spot of Mageweave are Southsea mobs in the south of Stranglethorn Vale. Their levels vary from 43 to 45, and a 40 percent drop rate chance is actually good. You can easily take them down on your own. Be careful when moving among them; they are usually close to one another, and you can pull more than you can handle with just one wrong step.